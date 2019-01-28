Hanson Robotics Limited Appoints Jeanne Lim as CEO

HONG KONG, CHINA SAR, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanson Robotics Limited (www.hansonrobotics.com), creator of the world's most human-like robots, announces the appointment of Jeanne Lim, Ph.D., as the company's new Chief Executive Officer, effective February 1st. Company founder David Hanson, PhD. will assume the role as Chairman, Chief Creative Office, and acting CTO. Lim will lead Hanson Robotics' growth as one of the most influential AI and robotics companies in the world.

Lim brings decades of management experience to the company, with a proven record of building marketing teams and spearheading entrepreneurial projects at Fortune 500 technology companies. Since joining Hanson Robotics in 2015, Lim excelled in leading business development and marketing as CMO and Director of Product and Sales. Lim worked with David to bring the iconic Sophia the Robot to the market, established her as a worldwide celebrity as the co-character lead, brand manager, and writer and managing editor of Sophia's conversational content, generating significant revenue for the company. Hanson handpicked Lim to fill this key leadership position based on her accomplishments managing the Sophia character and the commercial organization for the company in the past three years.

"To take Hanson Robotics to the next stage of growth, we are looking to leverage our unique strengths in integrating art, engineering, science, and storytelling disciplines to bring scaled commercial products to market," states David Hanson, founder of Hanson Robotics Limited. "We are fortunate to have someone of Jeanne's caliber and experience step up to lead Hanson Robotics to the next stage. In addition to being my main collaborator on Hanson Robotics' strategy and Sophia's character development, Jeanne is a product and marketing visionary with a proven track record of execution. As Hanson Robotics' CMO and head of product and sales, Jeanne has an unparalleled understanding of the powerful storytelling propositions and market opportunities for our products."

Lim has over 20 years of marketing and product management experience in the technology industry, having served as the Asia Pacific marketing head for Danaher, Dell, Cisco-Tandberg, 3Com, as well as leading corporate marketing for a Silicon Valley-funded internet startup. Also, she was the product and business manager for Apple in Asia Pacific, responsible for launching many of Apple's ground-breaking products across the region. Lim holds a Ph.D. degree in integrated and holistic health from the Energy Medicine University, an MBA degree from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, and a BA degree from the University of California, Berkeley.

"I would like to thank David for his mentorship, empowerment, and trust in the past few years," states Jeanne Lim, CEO of Hanson Robotics Limited. "I am honored to accept this role and excited to work with the entire team at Hanson Robotics to execute David's founding vision for creating empathetic AI and robots that enrich our lives. We are a company that creates technology to serve the arts. I'm looking forward to working with David to continue to elevate the company's culture of creativity and innovation to further extend our clear and sustainable differentiation in the market."

"We appreciate Dr. Hanson's service as Hanson Robotics' CEO since his appointment in 2015," states David Chen, Board Member and CFO of Hanson Robotics Limited. "The board agrees with Dr. Hanson that the job of the Hanson Robotics CEO now requires additional attributes to execute on the company's strategy. Jeanne Lim has the right commercial experience, communication skills, and leadership abilities to take Hanson Robotics to the next stage of growth."

For more information on Hanson Robotics Limited, please visit www.hansonrobotics.com.

About Hanson Robotics Limited

Hanson Robotics is an AI and robotics company dedicated to creating living, intelligent machines that enrich people's lives. The company develops renowned robot characters, such as Sophia, the world's first robot citizen, which serve as AI platforms for scientific research, education, healthcare, sales and service, entertainment, and other research and service applications. Hanson Robotics' scientists, artists, roboticists, and engineers strive to bring robots to life as true friends who deeply understand and care for people, and collaborate with us in pursuit of ever-greater good for all. For more information please visit www.hansonrobotics.com.









