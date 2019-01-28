American Premium Water Corp. (HIPH) Announces LALPINA CBD Will be Present for Second Year at Super Bowl LIII Week Festivities in Atlanta

PLAYA VISTA, Calif., Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Premium Water Corporation (OTC:HIPH) announces that it will once again be participating in parties and activities in the run up to Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, Georgia. The Company's Gents and LALPINA brands will be featured in a number of events with the Willis and Walker brand, a luxury menswear brand founded by Kevin Willis, a NBA All-Star, who had an illustrious 21-year career in the league.



American Premium CEO Ryan Fishoff commented, "I am excited that the Company will once again be participating in Super Bowl festivities. Last year's events was tremendous exposure for the Company and its brands. With all the strides we've made over the past year, I am excited to be there again and continue progressing forward. Its also nice that the Super Bowl is being held in a much warmer climate (Atlanta) than Minnesota, I won't need four layers to go outside, which will allow me to pack more Gents hats and LALPINA CBD water in my carry-on!"

"Last year we released the prototype of LALPINA CBD, this year we've brought it to market and I am excited to be able to have the numerous athletes and influencers on hand to sample the product. There will be a lot of retired athletes in attendance; I believe they will get the most benefit, as CBD has been shown to help aide in the treatment of arthritis, inflammation, and general pain, ailments that many former players deal with on a daily basis in retirement," added Mr. Fishoff.

The Company's LALPINA CBD product was featured over the weekend at a premiere party during the 2019 Sundance Film Festival that celebrated three movies, Tunnel, Mr. Purple and Crux. This was the brand's first appearance at the world renown event since 2014. The Company is working on product placement arrangements for a number of feature films. LALPINA was featured in the 2017 James Franco movie, "The Vault," that is available on Netflix.

"Having a presence at these tent pole events (Super Bowl, Sundance) is a huge strategic advantage for the Company. We are going to continue to focus on having a presence at these kind of events. The Company's marketing prowess is what separates us from our competitors; leveraging big events like these is part of the overall marketing strategy for our products. Events like the Super Bowl provide the perfect platform for the Gents brand; a desirable premium product that can be customized or incorporated with other brands is in high demand. The quick turnaround in production is also a plus, and allows the Company to get cross promotional exposure with other premium brands. As the Company focuses more on these type of large, tent pole events, Gents will play a larger role in these activation events. The Company continues to direct resources to Gents for this very reason; although it's not within the Company's CBD technology focus, it supports the Company's mission to be best of breed in marketing and branding. The Company will continue to leverage Gents to promote all of its products in its portfolio and will continue to make innovative promotional activities during the rest of the year," concluded Mr. Fishoff.

About American Premium Water Corp.

American Premium Water (OTC:HIPH) is a diversified luxury consumer products company focused on businesses in the health and beauty and biotech sectors. The company is focused on harnessing the powers of hydrogen and Nano technologies paired with cannabidiol (CBD) to treat health disorders and enhance quality of life. This business model aims to market emerging fashion brands by leveraging classic retail partners and incorporating disruptive blockchain technologies to expand the retail footprint. The company's portfolio includes the LALPINA Hydro and LALPINA Hydro CBD brands ( www.LalpinaInc.com ), LALPINA Productions, LALPINA Records, Gents ( www.gentsco.com ), Worthy, and blockchain platform FashionCoinX ( www.FashionCoinX.com ).

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). American Premium Water Corporation cautions that statements made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. American Premium Water Corporation undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release. Additional details of the Company's business can be found in its public disclosures as a reporting issuer under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") EDGAR database.

This press release is issued on behalf of the Board of Directors of American Premium Water Corporation.

