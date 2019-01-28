Golden Leaf Holdings Announces Appointment of Larry H. Martin to Board of Directors

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. ("Golden Leaf" or the "Company") (CSE:GLH) (OTCQB:GLDFF), a cannabis company with cultivation, production and retail operations built around recognized brands, today announced that Larry H. Martin has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors, effective today, filling a previously vacated board position. With his addition to the Board, he will join the Audit and Compensation Committees.



Mr. Martin is a successful CEO and entrepreneur, with a unique background which includes over 39 years of domestic (i.e., United States) and international business experience in more than 11 different industries, including outdoor hospitality/living, branding, real estate and the medical industry. Mr. Martin also brings years of experience in FDA regulatory matters. Mr. Martin has served in various capacities, including CEO, Board Member, General Counsel and COO with the companies he has been involved with, including Field & Stream Licenses Company, LLC (which he founded), Eveia Medical, Inc., TNI Biotech, Inc., eMAX Health Systems LLC, US Summit Company, and Neuromed, Inc. Mr. Martin presently serves as a member of the board of advisors for Cupcake Digital, Inc. and on the board of CannaCore, Inc.

Bill Kulczycki, CEO and President of Golden Leaf, stated "We are pleased to welcome Larry to Golden Leaf's Board. We believe his background, experience and proven expertise as an entrepreneur, executive, and business affiliations across multiple industries, make him an ideal addition to our Board. We look forward to his contributions, as Golden Leaf looks to focus on disciplined growth, balanced between assessments of risk and cash flow returns that drive shareholder value creation, with the goal of achieving profitability in the near term."

Mr. Martin commented, "I am looking forward to working with Bill Kulczycki and the Golden Leaf board as the Company reassesses its strategies, refocuses its efforts on disciplined growth, and works to create shareholder value in this exciting industry. I believe that my experience and success in diverse industries, my background in branding and FDA regulatory matters, and my passion for helping companies grow profitably to create shareholder value, will benefit the Company and its shareholders."

To be added to the distribution list please email ir@goldenxtrx.com with "GLH" in the subject line.

About Golden Leaf Holdings

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. is a Canadian company with operations in multiple jurisdictions including Oregon, Nevada, and Canada, with cultivation, production and retail operations built around recognized brands. Golden Leaf distributes its products through its branded Chalice Farms retail dispensaries, as well as through third-party dispensaries. Golden Leaf's cannabis retail operations and products are designed with the customer in mind, focused on superlative in-store experience and quality products. Visit goldenleafholdings.com to learn more.

Investor Relations:

Craig Eastwood

Chief Financial Officer

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd.

503-201-0659

ir@goldenxtrx.com

Media Relations:

Anne Donohoe / Nick Opich

KCSA Strategic Communications

adonohoe@kcsa.com / nopich@kcsa.com

212-896-1265 / 212-896-1206

Disclaimer: This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's future business operations, the establishment of, and the future scope and scale of, the Chalice Farms retail system, the level of funding needed to establish the Chalice Farms franchise model, that the Chalice Farms franchise model will be successful and generate positive cash flows, the opinions or beliefs of management and future business goals. Generally, forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to general business, economic and competitive uncertainties, regulatory risks including risks related to the expected timing of the Company's participation in the adult use market, market risks, risks inherent in manufacturing operations, difficulties of establishing a successful franchise model and other risks of the cannabis industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. Forward-looking information is provided herein for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purpose. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States, and such securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration or an exemption from registration.