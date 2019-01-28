Press Release

Nicox Establishes High-Profile Glaucoma Clinical Advisory Board

Key U.S. clinical investigators and opinion leaders to support and guide the development of Nicox's innovative NO-donating therapeutics including NCX 470 currently in a U.S. Phase 2 clinical study ...............................................

January 28th, 2019 - release at 7:30 am CET



Sophia Antipolis, France

Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, today announced the formation of Nicox Glaucoma Clinical Advisory Board, composed of key clinical investigators and opinion leaders in the field, to support and guide the development of its innovative NO-donating compounds as potential intraocular pressure (IOP)-lowering drugs.

Tomas Navratil, Executive Vice President, Head of Development, said: "We welcome these experienced clinicians to our glaucoma clinical advisory board. Their experience and knowledge in glaucoma will help Nicox to maximize the potential of NCX 470 as an IOP lowering therapy with best-in-class potential, currently in a U.S. Phase 2 clinical study, and Nicox's proprietary nitric oxide-donating research platform, to make a significant difference in improving patients' lives."

Glaucoma Clinical Advisory Board members :

Dr. Robert D. Fechtner, MD - Chairman

Robert D. Fechtner, MD, is Professor and Chair of the Department of Ophthalmology at SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, NY. Dr. Fechtner is a glaucoma clinician, surgeon and educator. He has published over 150 peer-reviewed articles, book chapters and monographs including associate editor of Textbook of Ocular Pharmacology, is a member of numerous national scientific and medical organizations and has served as the Executive Vice President of the World Glaucoma Association 2012-2017. His research interests include diagnostic imaging technologies, glaucoma surgical technologies, and clinical trials.

Dr. Donald Budenz, MD MPH

Donald Budenz, MD, MPH, is the Kittner Family Distinguished Professor and Chairman, Department of Ophthalmology, UNC Chapel Hill School of Medicine. He has authored 230 peer-reviewed articles, numerous book chapters, and a single-authored textbook entitled Atlas of Visual Fields. His areas of research include clinical trials in glaucoma, imaging in glaucoma, and glaucoma epidemiology.

Dr. Steven L. Mansberger, MD MPH

Steven L. Mansberger, MD, MPH is Vice-Chair, Senior Scientist, and Director of Glaucoma Services and Ophthalmic Clinical Trials for the Devers Eye Institute in Portland, Oregon. He also is Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology at Oregon Health Science University. He is on the Editorial Boards of Journal of Glaucoma and American Journal of Ophthalmology, and is the Section Editor for epidemiology/glaucoma at American Journal of Ophthalmology. He has published over 250 peer-reviewed articles, book chapters, and abstracts.

Helen DuBiner, PharmD

Helen DuBiner, PharmD has worked in clinical research for over 10 years and is also a part-time pharmacist. Helen DuBiner is with the Clayton Eye Center, where she is responsible for, among others, feasibility analysis of clinical studies, regulatory submissions and reports, setting and tracking budgets and training and oversight of research coordinators. She has managed over a hundred studies.

Dr. Harvey DuBiner, MD

Dr. Harvey Dubiner is an ophthalmologist in Morrow, Georgia and has been with the Clayton Eye Center since 1988, and is affiliated with Southern Regional Medical Center. Dr. Harvey DuBiner received his BS from Syracuse University, New York, and obtained his medical degree from Chicago Medical School, and completed an Ophthalmology Residency at Louisiana State University and an Ophthalmology Fellowship at the University of Louisville. He is a member of the AAO and is a nationally recognized clinical researcher in glaucoma.

Dr. Tom Walters, MD

Dr. Tom Walters, MD is the most experienced eye surgeon in Central Texas. Dr. Walters has served as principal investigator for over 300 FDA-approved research clinical trials. He has authored and published research articles in every major ophthalmic journal, where he also performs peer-review for publications. He is active in assisting the development of new ophthalmic products and devices and presenting at national and international eye meetings. Dr. Walters is the president of Texan Eye P.A. and Medical Director of Eye LASIK Austin, Advanced Ophthalmic P.A., Keystone Clinical Research.

About Nicox

Nicox S.A. is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. By leveraging our proprietary expertise in nitric oxide (NO) donation and other technologies, we are developing an extensive portfolio of novel product candidates that target multiple ophthalmic conditions, including glaucoma. Our portfolio includes three programs in development including NCX 470 for intraocular pressure lowering, based on our proprietary NO-donating research platform and NCX 4251, a proprietary formulation of the well-established molecule fluticasone, for acute exacerbations of blepharitis. Our research activities are focused on novel future generation NO-donors including NO-donating phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE5) inhibitors and NO-donating soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulators (in partnership with Ironwood). In addition, we have two ophthalmology assets that have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA); VYZULTA® (latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution), 0.024%, exclusively licensed worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, a Bausch Health Companies Inc. company, and commercialized in the U.S. by Bausch + Lomb since December 2017, as well as ZERVIATE(TM) (cetirizine ophthalmic solution), 0.24%, exclusively licensed in the U.S. to Eyevance Pharmaceuticals. Nicox is headquartered in Sophia Antipolis, France, is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment B: Mid Caps; Ticker symbol: COX) and is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio and Next 150 indexes.

For more information on Nicox, its products or pipeline, please visit: www.nicox.com

