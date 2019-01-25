WAYFAIR SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Wayfair Inc. - W

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until March 11, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W), if they purchased the Company's Class A shares between August 2, 2018 and October 31, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts.



Get Help

Wayfair investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-wayfair-inc-securities-litigation-1 or call toll-free (844) 367-9658.

About the Lawsuit

On November 1, 2018, pre-market, the Company disclosed shocking financial results for Q3 2018 including a staggering GAAP net loss of $151.7 million (compared to loss of $76.4 million in Q3 2017), and a 43% increase in advertising expenses of more than $202.5 million.

On this news, the price of Wayfair's shares plummeted more than $14 per share, or nearly 13%, to close at $96.16 per share on November 1, 2018.

The case is Goodstein v. Wayfair Inc., et al., No. 19-cv-10062.

