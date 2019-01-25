NISSAN MOTOR SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. - NSANY

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until February 8, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTC:NSANY), if they purchased the Company's American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") between December 10, 2013 and November 16, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee.



What You May Do

If you purchased ADRs of Nissan and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/otc-nsany/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by February 8, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

Nissan and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On November 19, 2018, news reports revealed Nissan CEO and Chairman, Carlos Ghosn and former Board member and Senior Vice President, Greg Kelly, had been arrested by Japanese authorities for financial crimes. The Company later disclosed that its internal investigation over the past several months uncovered numerous wrongful acts by both spanning many years, including improperly reporting expenses and personal use of company assets.

On this news, the price of Nissan's ADRs plummeted.

The case is Jackson County Employees' Retirement System v. Ghosn, et al., 18-cv-01368.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com .

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC