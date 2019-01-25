GATX Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend Increase and $300 Million Stock Repurchase Authorization
CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.46 per common share, payable March 31, 2019, to shareholders of record on March 4, 2019. GATX has paid quarterly dividends without interruption since 1919, and the dividend amount announced today represents a 4.5% increase from the prior year's dividend. Further, the board has approved a new share repurchase authorization of $300 million. This share repurchase authorization replaces the prior authorization.
Brian A. Kenney, president and chief executive officer of GATX stated, "In 2019, we will start our second century of paying an uninterrupted dividend, a track record that few companies can match. Over the past ten years, GATX has invested over $7.2 billion in our business and returned over $1.3 billion to our shareholders through dividends and share repurchase. We have done so while maintaining a strong balance sheet and steady investment grade credit rating. Both the dividend increase and share repurchase authorization reflect the board's confidence in GATX's long-term outlook and demonstrates the Company's continued commitment to return capital to our shareholders."
COMPANY DESCRIPTION
GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by its customers, its shareholders, its employees and the communities where it operates. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 120 years. GATX has been headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, since its founding in 1898. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.gatx.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements in this Press Release not based on historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and, accordingly, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and could cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those discussed. These include statements as to our future expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies, objectives, events, conditions, financial performance, prospects, or future events. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "outlook," "continue," "likely," "will," "would", and similar words and phrases. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made, and are not guarantees of future performance. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements.
The following factors, in addition to those discussed in our other filings with the SEC, including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, could cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations expressed in forward-looking statements:
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
GATX Corporation
Jennifer McManus
Senior Director, Investor Relations
GATX Corporation
312-621-6409
jennifer.mcmanus@gatx.com
