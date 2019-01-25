SHAREHOLDER ALERT: DNKEY WBT TS XPO: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Danske Bank A/S (OTC:DNKEY)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 11, 2019

Class Period: Purchasers of American Depositary Receipts between January 9, 2014 and October 23, 2018

Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE:WBT)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 11, 2019

Class Period: February 24, 2017 and November 2, 2018

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 11, 2019

Class Period: May 1, 2014 and November 27, 2018

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 12, 2019

Class Period: February 26, 2014 and December 12, 2018

