The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of GS, MAR, LOMA and TDOC

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Class Period: February 28, 2014 to December 17, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 19, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Goldman Sachs participated in a fraud and money-laundering scheme in collusion with 1Malaysia Development Bhd., a Malaysian state-owned investment fund; (2) the foregoing conduct, when revealed, would foreseeably subject Goldman Sachs to heightened regulatory investigations and enforcement; and (3) as a result, Goldman Sachs's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Class Period: November 9, 2016 to November 29, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 30, 2019

The lawsuit alleges Marriott International, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) Marriott's and Starwood's systems storing their customers' personal data were not secure; (2) there had been unauthorized access on Starwood's network since 2014; (3) consequently, the personal data of approximately 500 million Starwood guests and the sensitive personal information of approximately 327 million of those guests may have been exposed to unauthorized parties; and (4) as a result, Marriott's public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

Class Period: Purchasers of American Depositary Shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's June 2017 IPO

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 4, 2019

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement contained untrue statements of material fact and omitted material facts. In particular, the Registration Statement downplayed and misrepresented Loma Negra's exposure to a massive, ongoing corruption scandal engulfing its majority owner, InterCement Participações S.A. The Registration Statement further misrepresented a purported increased demand for Loma Negra's cement and other products as a result of economic growth and government funding for public works projects in Argentina, as well as the purported benefits to Loma Negra from that increased demand. The Registration Statement also misrepresented events and trends in the Argentinian economy, as well as Loma Negra's exposure thereto.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Class Period: March 3, 2016 to December 5, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 11, 2019

During the class period, Teladoc Health, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Mark Hirschhorn was engaged in an inappropriate sexual relationship with a subordinate; (ii) Hirschhorn and this subordinate engaged in insider trading to provide themselves with undue benefits; (iii) Hirschhorn caused the subordinate to receive promotions for which she was unqualified, thereby negatively impacting the Company's operations; (iv) the Company's enforcement of its own purported employment and trading policies were inadequate to prevent the foregoing conduct; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

