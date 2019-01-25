SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 12, 2019

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against XPO Logistics, Inc. ("XPO" or the "Company") (NYSE:XPO) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired XPO securities between February 26, 2014, and December 12, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/xpo.



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) XPO's highly touted aggressive M&A strategy had yielded only minimal returns to the Company; (2) XPO was utilizing improper accounting practices to mask its true financial condition, including, inter alia, under-reporting of bad debts and aggressive amortization assumptions; and (3) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On December 12, 2018, Spruce Point Management ("Spruce Point") published a report regarding XPO, entitled "Trucking Ridiculous; End of the Road". The Spruce Point report asserted that a "forensic investigation" into XPO had revealed "financial irregularities that conveniently cover [the Company's] growing financial strain and inability to complete additional acquisitions despite repeated promises." Spruce Point reported that it had uncovered, among other issues, "concrete evidence to suggest dubious tax accounting, under-reporting of bad debts, phantom income through unaccountable M&A earn-out labilities, and aggressive amortization assumptions: all designed to portray glowing ‘Non-GAAP" results." The Spruce Point report further stated that "XPO insiders have aggressively reduced their ownership interest in the Company since coming public, and recently enacted a new compensation structure tied to ‘Adjusted Cash Flow Per Share'–defined in such a non-standard way that it is practically meaningless." Following publication of the Spruce Point report, XPO's stock dropped $15.77 per share, or 26.17%, to close at $44.50 on December 13, 2018.

