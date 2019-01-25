2019 CANNABIS SOCIO-ECONOMIC IMPACT ON KEY U.S. SECTORS

Washington, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Frontier Data, the authority in data analytics and business intelligence on the global cannabis industry, will hold a press conference to release its projections on the potential socio-economic impact of cannabis federal legalization in the United States. New Frontier Data, in collaboration with The Liaison Group, a federal advocacy firm focused on advancing commonsense policy to support a safe and thriving cannabis industry, will further facilitate open discussion with Congressman Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) and Congressman Lou Correa (D-Calif.).

DATE: Tuesday, January 29

TIME: 8 a.m.-11 a.m. EST

WHERE: National Press Club/Washington, D.C.

DETAILS:

Congressman Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) and Congressman Lou Correa (D-Calif.) will provide perspectives on the regulatory roadmap for advancing federal cannabis policy.

New Frontier Data CEO Giadha Aguirre de Carcer, and Chief Knowledge Officer John Kagia, will present the latest trends on cannabis global impact as well as release the most recent figures on U.S. tax revenue generation, job creation, government health care spending, energy use, and impact on crime.

Dr. Andrew Rosenstein, CEO of Steep Hill Labs, the world's leading cannabis science and technology company, will elaborate on critical scientific areas to consider, while Michael Harlow, partner at Top 10 U.S Tax and Accounting firm CohnReznick, will provide a more detailed view on the tax structure required to support federal revenue generation.

About New Frontier Data:

New Frontier Data is an independent, technology-driven analytics company specializing in the cannabis industry. It offers vetted data, actionable business intelligence, and risk management solutions for investors, operators, researchers, and policymakers. New Frontier Data's reports and data have been cited in over 82 countries worldwide to inform industry leaders. Founded in 2014, New Frontier Data is headquartered in Washington, D.C., with additional offices in Denver; London; and Hong Kong.

New Frontier Data does not take a position on the merits of cannabis legalization. Rather, its mission and mandate are to inform cannabis-related policy and business decisions through rigorous, issue-neutral and comprehensive analysis of the legal cannabis industry worldwide. For more information about New Frontier Data, please visit: http://www.NewFrontierData.com or contact Media@NewFrontierData.com.

Nick Olsen PReturn for New Frontier Data 1-844-420-3882 ext. 3 media@newfrontierdata.com