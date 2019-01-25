Nano One Presenting at Noblecon15, Cantech Investment Conference and World Outlook Financial Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV:NNO) (OTC-Nasdaq Intl Designation: NNOMF) (Frankfurt: LBMB). Nano One Materials Corp. is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at a series of investor conferences between January 27th and February 2nd.



January 27-28, 2019: NobleCon15 – Noble Capital Markets' Fifteenth Annual Investor Conference at the W Hotel, Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Mr. Dan Blondal, CEO of Nano One, will present on Monday, January 28th at 09:00 am Eastern Standard Time.

For more information visit. https://www.nobleconference.com/NobleCon15/about.htm

January 29-30, 2019: Cantech Investment Conference at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Toronto, Ontario. Mr. Blondal will present on January 30th at 11:40 am Eastern Standard Time.

For more information visit. https://cambridgehouse.com/cantech-investment-conference

February 1-2, 2019: World Outlook Financial Conference at The Westin Bayshore, Vancouver, BC. Mr. Blondal will present on February 1st at 7:05 pm and Saturday February 2nd at 10:15 am Pacific Standard Time.

For more information visit. https://moneytalks.net/world-outlook-conference-2019/

"We look forward to returning to these conferences," said Mr. Blondal, "and updating audiences on our progress over the last year. We have made significant advances on our technology and economics, and we recently announced two Joint Development Agreements, one with cathode producer Pulead Technologies and another with global materials leader Saint-Gobain. We are executing effectively on our business plan and these collaborations strengthen our commercialization efforts."

Nano One Materials Corp.

Dan Blondal, CEO

For information with respect to Nano One or the contents of this news release, please contact John Lando (President) at (604) 420-2041 or visit the website at www.nanoone.ca .

About Nano One

Nano One Materials Corp ("Nano One" or "the Company") has developed patented technology for the low-cost production of high performance lithium ion battery cathode materials used in electric vehicles, energy storage and consumer electronics. The processing technology addresses fundamental supply chain constraints by enabling wider raw materials specifications for use in lithium ion batteries. The process can be configured for the full range of cathode materials and has the flexibility to shift with emerging and future battery market trends.

Nano One has built a pilot plant to demonstrate high volume production and to optimize its technology across a range of materials. The pilot plant is being funded with the assistance and support of the Government of Canada through Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) and the Automotive Supplier Innovation Program (ASIP) a program of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada ISED). Nano One also receives financial support from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC-IRAP). Nano One's mission is to establish its patented technology as a leading platform for the global production of a new generation of battery materials. www.nanoone.ca

