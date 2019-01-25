Radius Health Appoints Jessica Hopfield, Ph.D., to Board of Directors

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radius Health, Inc. ("Radius" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:RDUS), a science-driven fully integrated biopharmaceutical company that is committed to developing and commercializing innovative endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology, today announced the appointment of Dr. Jessica Hopfield to its Board of Directors. Dr. Hopfield is a former Partner of McKinsey & Company in its global pharmaceuticals and medical devices practice and is currently the Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Joslin Diabetes Center. She also serves on the Board of Directors of Insulet Corporation and Editas Medicine.



"We are very pleased to welcome Jessica to our Board," said Kurt Graves, Chairman of the Board of Radius. "Jessica brings more than two decades of healthcare experience, significant Board experience, and a wealth of strategic advisory experience that she brought to a range of pharmaceutical and biotech companies. We welcome her contributions as Radius continues making progress advancing its late-stage clinical pipeline and becoming a leader in the treatment of osteoporosis and breast cancer."

"Jessica brings to our Board a unique combination of expertise in the field of osteoporosis and extensive experience providing strategic advice to biopharma companies, including in the oncology space," said Jesper Høiland, President and Chief Executive Officer of Radius. "We look forward to benefiting from her strategic guidance as we shape Radius for sustained long-term success."

Dr. Hopfield has served on the Board of Trustees of the Joslin Diabetes Center since 2013, initially as the Vice Chair, and since 2015, as the Chair. She has served on the Board of Directors of Insulet since July 2015 and as its Lead Independent Director from August 2016 to December 2018. Since February 2018, Dr. Hopfield has served on the Board of Editas. She has been the President of J Hopfield Consulting providing strategic guidance to and investing in start-up technology firms since 2010. From 1995 to 2009, Dr. Hopfield was a Partner of McKinsey & Company in its global pharmaceuticals and medical devices practice, where she served clients across pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and consumer industries. She also previously held management positions at Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. in clinical development, outcomes research, and marketing. Dr. Hopfield earned a B.S. from Yale College, an M.B.A. from Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration as a Baker Scholar, and a Ph.D. in Neuroscience/Biochemistry from The Rockefeller University.

About Radius

Radius is a science-driven fully integrated biopharmaceutical company that is committed to developing and commercializing innovative endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. For more information, please visit www.radiuspharm.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding our progress advancing our late-stage clinical pipeline and becoming a leader in the treatment of osteoporosis and breast cancer; and our plans to shape Radius for sustained long-term success.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: we expect to need to raise additional funding, which may not be available; risks related to raising additional capital; our limited operating history; quarterly fluctuation in our financial results; our dependence on the success of TYMLOS, and our inability to ensure that TYMLOS will obtain regulatory approval outside the U.S. or be successfully commercialized in any market in which it is approved, including as a result of risk related to coverage, pricing and reimbursement; risks related to competitive products and any collaboration agreements failing to be successful; risks related to clinical trials, including our reliance on third parties to conduct key portions of our clinical trials and uncertainty that results will support our product candidate claims; the risk that adverse side effects will be identified during the development of our product candidates or during commercialization, if approved; risks related to manufacturing, supply and distribution; and the risk of litigation or other challenges regarding our intellectual property rights. These and other important risks and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ending December 31, 2017 and subsequent filings with the SEC, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact: