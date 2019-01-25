BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics to Present at the 2019 NobleCon15 Annual Investor Conference in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI), a leader in developing innovative autologous cellular therapies for highly debilitating neurodegenerative diseases, announced today that Chaim Lebovits, CEO will provide a corporate overview presentation at the NobleCon15 Investor Conference in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Ralph Kern M.D, MHSc, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Medical Officer will also participate in a panel discussion focused on drug development advances in neurodegenerative disease, including: (1) unmet need, (2) patient selection, (3) enrichment strategies to decrease heterogeneity and (4) practical use of biomarkers and cognitive testing.



NobleCon15 is being held on Monday and Tuesday, January 28-29, 2019 at the W Hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Webcast will be available on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 on BrainStorm's website www.brainstorm-cell.com , NobleCon15 website www.nobleconference.com , and Channelchek portal www.channelchek.com . Webcast will be archived for 90 days.

2019 NobleCon15 Conference Details: Date: Monday, January 28, 2019 Presenter: Chaim Lebovits, CEO Presentation Time: 12:30 PM Eastern Standard Time Location: Studio 2 at the W Hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Florida Webcast: https://goo.gl/LD9JLE





Panelist: Ralph Kern MD, MHSc, COO & CMO Panel Discussion: 5:30 PM Eastern Standard Time Location: Studio 1 at the W Hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

BrainStorm senior management will also be hosting institutional investor meetings at the 2019 NobleCon15 Conference. Please use the Investor contact information provided below to schedule a meeting.

About NurOwn®

NurOwn® (autologous MSC-NTF) cells represent a promising investigational therapeutic approach to targeting disease pathways important in neurodegenerative disorders. MSC-NTF cells are produced from autologous, bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) that have been expanded and differentiated ex vivo. MSCs are converted into MSC-NTF cells by growing them under patented conditions that induce the cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors. Autologous MSC-NTF cells can effectively deliver multiple NTFs and immunomodulatory cytokines directly to the site of damage to elicit a desired biological effect and ultimately slow or stabilize disease progression. BrainStorm is currently conducting a Phase 3 pivotal trial of autologous MSC-NTF cells for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). BrainStorm also recently received U.S. FDA acceptance to initiate a Phase 2 open-label multicenter trial in progressive Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and plans to start enrollment in early 2019.

About BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc.

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a leading developer of innovative autologous adult stem cell therapeutics for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The Company holds the rights to clinical development and commercialization of the NurOwn® technology platform used to produce autologous MSC-NTF cells through an exclusive, worldwide licensing agreement. Autologous MSC-NTF cells have received Orphan Drug status designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in ALS. BrainStorm is currently enrolling a Phase 3 pivotal trial in ALS (NCT03280056), investigating repeat-administration of autologous MSC-NTF cells at six sites in the U.S., supported by a grant from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM CLIN2-0989). The pivotal study is intended to support a filing for U.S. FDA approval of autologous MSC-NTF cells in ALS. For more information, visit BrainStorm's website at www.brainstorm-cell.com .

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

Noble Capital Markets is an equity-research driven, full-service, investment & merchant banking boutique focused on emerging growth companies. In addition to NobleCon, Noble hosts numerous "non-deal" corporate road shows across the United States and Canada. In late 2018, Noble launched Channelchek.com which features advanced market data, institutional-quality research, balanced news, videos and podcasts covering more than 6,000 emerging growth companies. Members: FINRA, SIPC, MSRB. www.noblecapitalmarkets.com .

