Datametrex Promotes Marshall Gunter From CTO to CEO of Nexalogy

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datametrex AI Limited (the "Company" or "Datametrex") (TSXV:DM, FSE: D4G)) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexalogy Environics ("Nexalogy") has promoted Marshall Gunter, from Chief Technology Officer ("CTO") to Chief Executive Officer ("CEO").



Mr. Gunter has lead engineering teams both large and small to drive and build great ideas into successful products. His engineering background is rooted in big data analysis and machine learning at scale. He has architected systems for both breadth and depth of data ingestion and throughput, processing billions of data points a day across hundreds of terabytes of footprint.

Working with Sequoia Capital and Lightspeed Venture Partners, Marshall was responsible for bringing Varagesale to the mass market. Marshall took Varagesale from a one room shop to a powerhouse engineering department of 60 plus people and played a leading role in their $35-million-dollar raise.

At iSentium, working with a team linguists and machine learning experts, Marshall lead the team that built iSentium's sentiment engine. iSentium uses patented Natural Language Processing (NLP) to extract sentiment from unstructured social content then instantly transforms it into highly actionable indicators in finance, brand management and politics, handling billions of data points to harness the power of the masses as they tweet and text.

"I am excited to take on this role, having spent the last year as CTO I feel confident leading the team into the next phase for the company. I believe the solutions we are building will position Nexalogy for an exciting road ahead," said Marshall Gunter, CTO of Nexalogy.

"We are thrilled to have Marshall take on the CEO position. His background speaks for itself and his ability to lead and inspire his team is evidenced in their work. Marshall taking this role is the natural next step in the growth of the company, he will lead the team in moving from a solutions services company to a product company. We have a great opportunity to be first movers with our Fake News Filter and AI Agent, two solutions that will allow us to scale up and services additional markets," said Andrew Ryu, Chairman and CEO of Datametrex AI Limited.

About Nexalogy

Nexalogy AI solutions unlock valuable insights from social media data. Through its proprietary semantic clustering algorithms, Fake News Filter and AI Agent, it provides insights and analysis that aren't available through traditional business intelligence technology. This technology makes data more relevant and is the missing link in providing actionable social media intelligence to governments and organizations all over the world.

About Datametrex AI Limited

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com) and Implementing Blockchain technology for secure Data Transfers through its investee company, Graph Blockchain (www.graphblockchain.com).

Additional information on Datametrex is available at: www.datametrex.com

