cPacket Announces the cVu 16100 Product Family and cVu 1000 at Cisco Live Barcelona

BARCENLONA, Spain, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- cPacket Networks , a leading provider of next-generation network performance monitoring and packet broker solutions, today announced the cVu 16100 product family, the industry's leading network packet broker family with millisecond accuracy at 100G wire speed, and the cVu 1000, a high-speed, 100G packet brokering aggregator. The cVu 16100 product family and the cVu 1000 meet the needs of the largest service provider and enterprise networks by enabling 100G at the core and edge of the network to support big data, multi-media, and ecommerce.



The new cVu 16100 product family and cVu 1000 offer a wide range of customer benefits which include:

Delivering the right data to the right tools at the right time

Enabling visibility you can trust by quickly drilling down into 100G network problems

Reducing OPEX 5-20x because less headcount is needed to manage fewer security and network tools

Bringing intelligence directly to the 100G port, by inspecting, filtering, and reporting on packets at the port in real time

Reducing network alerts by 3x through consolidation

Integrating network monitoring sensors on each port dramatically expanding the visibility footprint

The cVu 16100 product family is available in 16, 8, and 4 port configurations, offers real-time performance monitoring with the integration of network monitoring sensors at the port level plus network packet brokering to enable organizations to cost effectively and quickly find network infrastructure issues, and reliably feed security tools without dropping packets. The product family delivers all relevant packets at line rate up to 100G enabled by its unique algorithmic IP which allows it to inspect every bit in every packet at wire speed without performance degradation or dropping packets. Combined with the cClear management platform, network wide real-time analytic dashboards, triggers and searches allow you to proactively take steps to mitigate issues before there is a negative or even costly business impact.

The cVu 1000 aggregates multiple network links and optimizes the traffic passed to the monitoring network through filters. It provides an architectural building block for large data center networks delivering load balancing and rate conversion between the production network and the monitoring network for security tools, performance monitoring, troubleshooting, and packet capture applications. A flexible port rate assignment capability allows the cVu 1000 to be configured for topologies that include 32x100G, 32x40G, 128x25G, and 128x10G, to enable scaling as network links are upgraded.

"Networks have dramatically changed over the last few years and more and more data is being passed through them, but often at the cost of accurate and real-time visibility," said Brendan O'Flaherty, CEO of cPacket Networks. "The new cVu 16100 product family and cVu 1000 enable large enterprises to have the needed visibility and security, at wire speed, without losing critical packets - all while reducing overall costs."

As members of cPacket's Always-On network monitoring solution stack, the cVu 16100 product family and cVu 1000 work with other cVu products for multi-tier hierarchical solutions that include the cStor high-speed, high-density packet capture devices, and the cClear dashboard to provide the highest level of network visibility and analysis for end-to-end integrated management, capacity planning, and security analytics.

cPacket is demonstrating cVu 16100 product family and cVu 1000 at Cisco Live Barcelona, January 28-February 1, 2019. Please visit us at booth #S01.

Availability

cPacket's cVu 16100 product family and cVu 1000 are available today.

About cPacket Networks



cPacket Networks delivers visibility you can trust through network monitoring and packet brokering solutions to solve today's biggest network challenges. Our cutting-edge technology enables network and security teams to proactively identify issues in real-time before negatively impacting end-users. Only cPacket inspects all the packets delivering the right data to the right tools at the right time and provides detailed network analytics dashboards. Whether you need greater network visibility for security tools or performance monitoring tools, our solutions are designed to overcome scalability issues and reduce troubleshooting time. The result: increased security, reduced complexity, with lower costs, and a faster ROI.

Based in Silicon Valley, CA, cPacket enables organizations around the world to keep their business running. Leading enterprises, service providers, healthcare organizations, and governments rely on cPacket solutions for improved agility, higher performance, and greater efficiency. Learn more at www.cpacket.com , the cPacket blog , or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

cPacket, cPacket Networks, cClear, cVu, cStor, Distributed Monitoring Architecture, and Integrated Monitoring Fabric are trademarks or registered trademarks of cPacket Networks.

