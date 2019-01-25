FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Censof and WISeKey Enter into Strategic Partnership to Expand Cybersecurity Protection in Malaysia

January 25, 2019 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey"), (SIX: WIHN) a cybersecurity IoT platform company, today announced a strategic partnership with Cendee Sdn. Bhd., a subsidiary company of Censof Holdings Berhad (Censof), to deploy WISeKey's Cybersecurity Vertical Platform to address PKI, IoT and Blockchain opportunities for a list of identified projects across Censof's ecosystem of clients.

Cendee and WISeKey will establish a Blockchain Center of Excellence in Malaysia to support the creation of a tailored "Trusted Blockchain as a Service Platform." This initiative will facilitate our efforts of providing easily integrated enterprise Blockchain solutions for financial institutions, corporates, regulators and governments. As a first milestone, WISeKey and Cendee have already deployed a local "WISeKey Malaysian Root of Trust (RoT)," a critical step for the establishment of the Blockchain Center of Excellence in Malaysia.

This partnership will complement and expand Cendee's capabilities to successfully address the requirements of a number of identified projects in various areas with select government entities in Malaysia.

In the last few months, WISeKey has also announced the creation of Blockchain Centers of Excellence in USA, China, India, Africa, Latin America and is now in Malaysia, the first South East Asian country to host such a powerful ecosystem. To support this endeavour, WISeKey announced several strategic partnerships and is working with experts in industry, government, and academia to address the most relevant Blockchain developments with practical, standard-based solutions.

At the heart of this strategy is the OISTE-WISeKey Cryptographic RoT which has been actively used since 1999 in over 2.6 billion desktops, browsers, mobile devices, SSL certificates and IoT / Semiconductors devices. The OISTE WISeKey Cryptographic RoT is ubiquitous and universal, and a pioneer in the identification of objects.

"We are proud to collaborate with Censof, a market leader and a trusted partner in providing financial and business management solutions specifically geared to the needs of government agencies. This strategic agreement allows Censof, and in particular Cendee, to leverage their Cybersecurity and Blockchain expertise by combining them with WISeKey's broad Cybersecurity portfolio of services and also strengthen Censof's offering among government and enterprise clients," said Carlos Moreno, VP Corporate Alliances and Partnership of WISeKey.

"The potential benefits of Blockchain will help drive efficiencies for our clients. This collaboration is another example of our continued commitment to introduce financial innovations to our clients specifically designed for the betterment of their businesses," said Ameer Shaik Mydin, Group Managing Director.

About Censof Holdings Bhd

Censof Holdings Bhd (KLSE: CENSOF) was established in 2008 and was listed on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia in 2011 as a technology investment holding company specialising in financial management software solutions. Since then, Censof has expanded its portfolio of financial services solutions to include e-payment gateway services, training solutions, wealth management software solutions and blockchain technology.

For more information, please visit www.censof.com

About WISeKey

WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey Semiconductors secure the pervasive computing shaping today's Internet of Everything. WISeKey has an installed base of over 1 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors secure a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology, trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

