Pyxis Tankers Inc.: Pyxis Tankers to Present in Noble Capital Markets' XV Annual Investor Event

MAROUSSI, GREECE. - January 24, 2018 - Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS), (the "Company" or "Pyxis Tankers"), an emerging growth pure play product tanker company, today announced that its CEO, Mr. Eddie Valentis, will present at NobleCon15 - Noble Capital Markets' Fifthteenth Annual Investor Conference at the W Hotel, Fort Lauderdale, Florida - Monday, January 28th at 12:30 pm ET in Studio 3.



A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available on Tuesday, January 29th on the Company's website, http://www.pyxistankers.com, and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets' website: www.nobleconference.com and on the new investor portal created by Noble called Channelchek : www.channelchek.com The webcast and presentation will be archived on Noble websites for 90 days following the event and the Company's website.

Webcast: http://noble.mediasite.com/Mediasite/Play/18ef34ee20b4443d9229b65ec59edc781d

About Pyxis Tankers Inc.

We own a modern fleet of six tankers engaged in seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. We are focused on growing our fleet of medium range product tankers, which provide operational flexibility and enhanced earnings potential due to their "eco" features and modifications. We are well positioned to opportunistically expand and maximize our fleet due to competitive cost structure, strong customer relationships and an experienced management team, whose interests are aligned with those of our shareholders.

