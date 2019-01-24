Market Overview

Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

January 24, 2019 5:30pm   Comments
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share.  The dividend is payable on February 20, 2019 to shareholders of record on February 6, 2019.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, providing risk management solutions to individuals and businesses. With Brown & Brown's 80 years of proven success and thousands of teammates, we offer knowledge you can trust and strive to deliver superior customer service. For more information, please visit bbinsurance.com.

