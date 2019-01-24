SolarWinds to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, February 7 and Present at Investor Conferences During the First Quarter

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT infrastructure management software for hybrid environments, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018 on Thursday, February 7, 2019. The company also plans to present at four investor conferences during the first quarter.



FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS CALL

SolarWinds will host a conference call to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018 and its business at 4:00 p.m. CT (5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT) on Thursday, February 7, 2019. A live webcast of the call will be available on the SolarWinds Investor Relations website at http://investors.solarwinds.com. A live dial-in will be available domestically at (877) 823-8676 and internationally at +1 (647) 689-4178. To access the live call, please dial in 5-10 minutes before the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will be available on a temporary basis shortly after the event on the SolarWinds Investor Relations website.

The company will issue its earnings release, highlighting its fourth quarter and full year 2018 results at approximately 3:15 p.m. CT (4:15 p.m. ET/1:15 p.m. PT) on Thursday, February 7, 2019.

UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES

During the first quarter of 2019, SolarWinds executives plan to present at the following investor conferences.

Goldman Sachs 2019 Technology and Internet Conference on February 12 th in San Francisco, California

in San Francisco, California Morgan Stanley 2019 Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on February 25 th in San Francisco, California

in San Francisco, California JMP Securities 2019 Technology Conference on February 26 th in San Francisco, California

in San Francisco, California KeyBanc Capital Markets 14th Annual Emerging Technology Summit on February 27th in San Francisco, California

An audio webcast will be available at the time of each presentation and for a limited time thereafter at http://investors.solarwinds.com .

