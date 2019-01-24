LogMeIn Sets Date to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results

BOSTON, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) today announced that it will report its fourth quarter 2018 and fiscal year 2018 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2018 following the close of market on Thursday, February 14, 2019. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET to review and discuss the Company's results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year.



What: LogMeIn Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results Conference Call When: Thursday, February 14th, 2019 Time: 5:00 p.m. ET Live Call: (888) 378-4398 (U.S. and Canada) 963505 (Conference ID) Replay: (888) 203-1112 (U.S.) 9493618 (Conference ID) Webcast: https://investor.logmeininc.com

About LogMeIn, Inc.

