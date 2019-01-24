MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018

IOWA CITY, Iowa, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq - MOFG) ("we", "our", or "the Company") today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $7.6 million, or $0.62 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $6.8 million, or $0.55 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2018 (the "linked quarter"). Net income for the full year 2018 was $30.4 million, or $2.48 per diluted common share, compared to net income for the full year 2017 of $18.7 million, or $1.55 per diluted common share. Merger-related costs reduced earnings per share by $0.02 for the fourth quarter of 2018, $0.05 for the linked quarter, and $0.06 for the full year 2018.



FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

As of or For the Three Months Ended As of or For the Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2018 2018 2018 2017 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income $ 7,624 $ 6,778 $ 30,351 $ 18,699 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.62 $ 0.55 $ 2.48 $ 1.55 Return on average assets 0.92 % 0.83 % 0.93 % 0.60 % Return on average equity 8.61 % 7.72 % 8.78 % 5.58 % Return on average tangible equity (1) 11.47 % 10.45 % 11.86 % 8.00 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent)(1) 3.59 % 3.56 % 3.62 % 3.83 % Yield on average loans (tax equivalent)(1) 4.85 % 4.74 % 4.77 % 4.73 % Cost of average total deposits 0.78 % 0.70 % 0.66 % 0.46 % Efficiency ratio(1) 58.33 % 68.58 % 62.05 % 58.64 % Total assets $ 3,291,480 $ 3,267,965 $ 3,291,480 $ 3,212,271 Loans held for investment $ 2,398,779 $ 2,377,649 $ 2,398,779 $ 2,286,695 Total deposits $ 2,612,929 $ 2,632,259 $ 2,612,929 $ 2,605,319 Equity to assets ratio 10.85 % 10.69 % 10.85 % 10.59 % Tangible equity/tangible assets(1) 8.80 % 8.61 % 8.80 % 8.44 % Book value per share $ 29.32 $ 28.57 $ 29.32 $ 27.85 Tangible book value per share(1) $ 23.25 $ 22.50 $ 23.25 $ 21.67 Loan to deposit ratio 91.80 % 90.33 % 91.80 % 87.77 % (1) Non-GAAP measure. See pages 14-15 for a detailed explanation.

Charles Funk, President and CEO, commented, "The year of 2018 represents the best net income and earnings per share performance in our Company's history. While we are pleased with the Company's progress, we are far from satisfied and are confident that 2019 will be another year of tangible improvement."

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased in the fourth quarter of 2018 to $26.7 million from $26.4 million in the linked quarter due primarily to a higher average loan yields. The loan yield was 4.85% for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to 4.74% for the linked quarter. The increased loan yield reflected higher coupon interest partially offset by a decrease in discount accretion on acquired loans. Discount accretion on acquired loans decreased to $454 thousand in the current quarter from $605 thousand in the linked quarter. The total remaining acquired loan discount as of December 31, 2018 was $5.8 million. The linked quarter also included $313 thousand in interest reversals from nonaccrual loans compared to $89 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The tax equivalent net interest margin (NIM) increased to 3.59% for the fourth quarter of 2018 from 3.56% in the linked quarter. The increase in the NIM was due primarily to higher yields on average loans, partially offset by higher deposit and borrowing costs. Loan purchase discount accretion added 6 bps to the NIM in the current quarter compared to 8 bps in the linked quarter.

The cost of average total deposits in the fourth quarter of 2018 was 0.78% compared to 0.70% in the linked quarter. The increase reflects the higher rates paid to attract and retain deposits in light of recent market rate increases and the competitive market for deposits.

"The flat yield curve and increased competition for deposits is a headwind for the net interest margin," stated Mr. Funk. "However, our year-over-year quarterly margin, excluding loan purchase discount accretion and the effects of tax reform, was basically flat and we are pleased with this performance."

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2018 decreased $339 thousand, or 6%, from the linked quarter. The decrease was primarily due to $190 thousand in foreclosed asset gains, $146 thousand of income from customer derivative contracts, and $192 thousand of investment security gains, all in the linked quarter. The investment security gains in the linked quarter were recognized in connection with the sales of certain tax-exempt municipal securities. Those sales were completed to take advantage of favorable market pricing for those securities. Other service charges and fees in the fourth quarter of 2018 were up mainly due to a $211 thousand recovery related to an acquired asset.

The following table presents details of noninterest income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, Noninterest Income 2018 2018 (In thousands) Trust, investment, and insurance fees $ 1,534 $ 1,526 Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 1,175 1,148 Loan origination and servicing fees 884 891 Other service charges and fees 1,751 1,502 Bank-owned life insurance 381 399 Investment securities gains (losses), net (4 ) 192 Other (76 ) 326 Total noninterest income $ 5,645 $ 5,984

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2018 decreased $3.0 million, or 13.2%, from the linked quarter. The decrease was driven by occupancy charges, salaries and employee benefits, and professional fees. Occupancy and equipment, net, decreased $1.4 million, as the linked quarter included a $585 thousand write-down of a former Minnesota banking center, whereas the current quarter included a $743 gain on the sale of a former bank administration building. Salaries and employee benefits decreased $940 thousand primarily from decreased benefits expenses of $438 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2018 due to expense accrual adjustments, and approximately $274 thousand of expenses in the linked quarter related to the retirement of the Company's former Chief Credit Officer. Professional fees decreased $834 thousand, mainly due to a decrease of $499 thousand of costs related to our planned merger with ATBancorp as well as decreased credit-related legal fees.

The following table presents details of noninterest expense for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, Noninterest Expense 2018 2018 (In thousands) Salaries and employee benefits $ 12,111 $ 13,051 Occupancy and equipment, net 2,597 3,951 Professional fees 1,027 1,861 Data processing 875 697 FDIC insurance 429 393 Amortization of intangibles 503 547 Other 2,261 2,311 Total noninterest expense $ 19,803 $ 22,811

The following table presents details of merger-related costs for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, 2018 2018 (In thousands) Occupancy and equipment, net $ 2 $ — Professional fees 89 588 Data processing 100 — Other 15 — Total merger-related costs $ 206 $ 588

Income Taxes

The effective income tax rate was 18.2% for the fourth quarter of 2018 and 21.0% for the linked quarter. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2018 was lower due primarily to certain tax credits recognized during the period. The effective tax rate for the full year 2018 was 20.1%.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

Loans Held for Investment

Loans held for investment, net of unearned income, increased $112.1 million, or 4.9%, from $2.29 billion at December 31, 2017, to $2.40 billion at December 31, 2018. Loan portfolio segments experiencing the largest increases were commercial real estate and commercial and industrial. As of December 31, 2018, commercial real estate loans comprised approximately 53% of the loan portfolio. Commercial and industrial loans was the next largest category at 22% of total loans, followed by residential real estate loans at 19%, agricultural loans at 4%, and consumer loans at 2%.

Mr. Funk continued, "Loan growth of 4.9% represents good performance during a year in which approximately 25% of our footprint faced a challenging rural economy."

The following table presents the composition of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, as of the dates indicated:

December 31, September 30, December 31, Loans Held for Investment 2018 2018 2017 (In thousands) Commercial and industrial $ 533,188 $ 523,333 $ 503,624 Agricultural 96,956 103,207 105,512 Commercial real estate Construction and development 217,617 223,324 165,276 Farmland 88,807 85,735 87,868 Multifamily 134,741 126,663 134,506 Other 826,163 818,068 784,321 Total commercial real estate 1,267,328 1,253,790 1,171,971 Residential real estate One-to-four family first liens 341,830 342,755 352,226 One-to-four family junior liens 120,049 115,768 117,204 Total residential real estate 461,879 458,523 469,430 Consumer 39,428 38,796 36,158 Total loans held for investment, net of unearned income $ 2,398,779 $ 2,377,649 $ 2,286,695

Provision and Allowance for Loan Losses

For the fourth quarter of 2018, the provision for loan losses was $3.3 million, an increase of $2.3 million from the linked quarter. The provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2018 was mainly due to net charge-offs experienced during the period and the recognition of impairment on one credit relationship.

The following table shows the activity in the allowance for loan losses for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, Allowance for Loan Losses Roll Forward 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 (In thousands) Beginning balance $ 31,278 $ 30,800 $ 26,510 $ 28,059 $ 21,850 Charge-offs (5,456 ) (817 ) (9,296 ) (7,040 ) (12,033 ) Recoveries 235 345 176 988 908 Net charge-offs (5,221 ) (472 ) (9,120 ) (6,052 ) (11,125 ) Provision for credit losses 3,250 950 10,669 7,300 17,334 Ending balance $ 29,307 $ 31,278 $ 28,059 $ 29,307 $ 28,059

"$4.8 million of the net charge-offs this quarter was related to a loan that had been partially charged-off in the fourth quarter of 2017," noted Mr. Funk. "This loan is in the process of being resolved in a bankruptcy sale. While we had reserved $3.4 million against this loan, the proceeds of the sale were lower than we anticipated, thus necessitating an additional provision for loan loss. We did not, however, see any significant deterioration in our agricultural portfolio during the quarter, and at 147.09%, our loan loss reserve more than covers our nonperforming assets."

Deposits and Borrowings

Total deposits at December 31, 2018, were $2.61 billion, an increase of $7.6 million from December 31, 2017. The mix of deposits saw increases between December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2018 of $21.8 million, or 3.1%, in certificates of deposit, and $11.6 million, or 0.9%, in interest-bearing checking deposits. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $22.8 million, or (4.9)%, in non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and $3.0 million, or (1.4)%, in savings deposits between the two dates.

The following table presents the composition of our deposit portfolio as of the dates indicated:

December 31, September 30, December 31, Deposit Composition 2018 2018 2017 (In thousands) Noninterest-bearing demand $ 439,133 $ 458,576 $ 461,969 Interest checking 683,894 691,743 687,433 Money market 555,839 545,179 540,679 Savings 210,416 211,591 213,430 Total non-maturity deposits 1,889,282 1,907,089 1,903,511 Time deposits less than $100,000 352,631 348,099 324,681 Time deposits of $100,000 to $250,000 179,764 174,459 158,259 Time deposits of $250,000 and over 191,252 202,612 218,868 Total time deposits 723,647 725,170 701,808 Total deposits $ 2,612,929 $ 2,632,259 $ 2,605,319

Between December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2018, federal funds purchased rose $55.9 million, to $56.9 million compared to $1.0 million, while securities sold under agreements to repurchase declined $21.7 million, due to normal cash need fluctuations by customers. FHLB borrowings rose $21.0 million or 18.3%, between the two dates. The overall increase in borrowings was the result of growth in the loan portfolio exceeding deposit growth. At December 31, 2018, long-term debt had an outstanding balance of $7.5 million, a decrease of $5.0 million, or 40.0%, from December 31, 2017, due to normal scheduled repayments.

CREDIT QUALITY

Nonaccrual loans increased $5.1 million between December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2018, primarily due to $16.1 million being added to nonaccrual status, partially offset by $2.7 million of payments, net charge-offs of $5.4 million, and $2.3 million coming out of nonaccrual status. The balance of loans modified in a troubled debt restructuring ("TDRs") decreased $4.5 million from year-end 2017, primarily due to payments of $3.5 million. Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest increased $158 thousand between December 31, 2017, and December 31, 2018. At December 31, 2018, net foreclosed assets totaled $535 thousand, down from $2.0 million at December 31, 2017. As of December 31, 2018, the allowance for loan losses was $29.3 million, or 1.22% of total loans, compared with $28.1 million, or 1.23% of total loans at December 31, 2017.

The following table presents selected loan credit quality metrics as of the dates indicated:

December 31, September 30, December 31, Credit Quality Metrics 2018 2018 2017 (dollars in thousands) Nonaccrual loans held for investment $ 19,924 $ 20,929 $ 14,784 Performing troubled debt restructured loans held for investment 5,284 7,354 8,870 Accruing loans contractually past due 90 days or more 365 171 207 Foreclosed assets, net 535 549 2,010 Total nonperforming assets $ 26,108 $ 29,003 $ 25,871 Allowance for loan losses 29,307 31,278 28,059 Provision for loan losses (for the quarter) 3,250 950 10,669 Net charge-offs (for the quarter) 5,221 472 9,120 Net charge-offs to average loans held for investment (for the quarter) 0.86 % 0.08 % 1.60 % Allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment 1.22 % 1.32 % 1.23 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans held for investment 147.09 % 149.45 % 189.79 % Nonaccrual loans held for investment to loans held for investment 0.83 % 0.88 % 0.65 %

CORPORATE UPDATE

Proposed Merger with ATBancorp

On January 11, 2019, the Company held a special meeting of shareholders, at which the Company's shareholders voted on a proposal to approve and adopt the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated August 21, 2018, by and between the Company and ATBancorp ("ATB"), pursuant to which ATB will merge with and into the Company (the "Merger Proposal"), and on a proposal to approve the issuance of approximately 4,117,541 shares of the Company's common stock to ATB's shareholders in connection with the merger. The shareholders present in person or by proxy at the special meeting approved both the Merger Proposal and the issuance of common stock.

For further information, please refer to the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 11, 2019.

Mr. Funk commented, "We anticipate closing this transaction late in the first quarter of 2019 and are excited about the opportunities presented by this transaction, not the least of which is projected significant earnings accretion to our Company."

Share Repurchase Program

During the fourth quarter of 2018 and for the year ended December 31, 2018, we repurchased 42,130 shares at an average price of $24.81 and a total cost of $1.0 million. At December 31, 2018, $4.0 million remained available to repurchase shares under the Company's current share repurchase program.

Quarterly Cash Dividend Declared

On January 15, 2019, the Company's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.2025 per common share, an increase of 3.8% from the dividend paid in the previous quarter. The dividend is payable March 15, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2019. At this quarterly rate, the indicated annual cash dividend is equal to $0.81 per common share.

"We are pleased to raise the dividend to our shareholders in 2019. We continue to monitor opportunities to repurchase our stock," concluded Mr. Funk.

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, September 30, December 31, 2018 2018 2017 (In thousands) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 43,787 $ 49,229 $ 44,818 Interest-earning deposits in banks 1,693 4,150 5,474 Federal funds sold — — 680 Total cash and cash equivalents 45,480 53,379 50,972 Equity securities at fair value 2,737 2,797 2,336 Debt securities available for sale at fair value 414,101 407,766 445,324 Held to maturity securities at amortized cost 195,822 191,733 195,619 Loans held for sale 666 1,124 856 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 2,398,779 2,377,649 2,286,695 Allowance for loan losses (29,307 ) (31,278 ) (28,059 ) Loans held for investment, net 2,369,472 2,346,371 2,258,636 Premises and equipment, net 75,773 76,497 75,969 Goodwill 64,654 64,654 64,654 Other intangible assets, net 9,876 10,378 12,046 Foreclosed assets, net 535 549 2,010 Other 112,364 112,717 103,849 Total assets $ 3,291,480 $ 3,267,965 $ 3,212,271 LIABILITIES Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 439,133 $ 458,576 $ 461,969 Interest-bearing deposits 2,173,796 2,173,683 2,143,350 Total deposits 2,612,929 2,632,259 2,605,319 Federal funds purchased 56,900 19,056 1,000 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 74,522 68,922 96,229 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 136,000 143,000 115,000 Junior subordinated notes issued to capital trusts 23,888 23,865 23,793 Long-term debt 7,500 8,750 12,500 Other 22,674 22,924 18,126 Total liabilities 2,934,413 2,918,776 2,871,967 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 12,463 12,463 12,463 Additional paid-in capital 187,813 187,581 187,486 Treasury stock (6,499 ) (5,474 ) (5,121 ) Retained earnings 168,951 163,709 148,078 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,661 ) (9,090 ) (2,602 ) Total shareholders' equity 357,067 349,189 340,304 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,291,480 $ 3,267,965 $ 3,212,271





MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 (In thousands, except per share data) Interest income Loans $ 29,052 $ 28,088 $ 26,231 $ 111,193 $ 102,366 Taxable securities 2,949 2,965 2,676 11,742 10,573 Tax-exempt securities 1,375 1,395 1,540 5,827 6,239 Deposits in banks and federal funds sold 23 12 91 62 142 Total interest income 33,399 32,460 30,538 128,824 119,320 Interest expense Deposits 5,161 4,625 3,120 17,331 11,489 Federal funds purchased 181 144 19 661 171 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 190 173 116 641 241 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 739 741 517 2,612 1,838 Other borrowings 4 3 3 13 12 Junior subordinated notes issued to capital trusts 306 313 245 1,184 949 Long-term debt 90 100 107 399 445 Total interest expense 6,671 6,099 4,127 22,841 15,145 Net interest income 26,728 26,361 26,411 105,983 104,175 Provision for loan losses 3,250 950 10,669 7,300 17,334 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 23,478 25,411 15,742 98,683 86,841 Noninterest income Trust, investment, and insurance fees 1,534 1,526 1,595 6,237 6,189 Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 1,175 1,148 1,291 4,649 5,126 Loan origination and servicing fees 884 891 889 3,622 3,421 Other service charges and fees 1,751 1,502 1,412 6,215 5,992 Bank-owned life insurance 381 399 398 1,610 1,388 Investment securities gains (losses), net (4 ) 192 2 193 241 Other (76 ) 326 (53 ) 262 13 Total noninterest income 5,645 5,984 5,534 22,788 22,370 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 12,111 13,051 12,152 49,758 47,864 Occupancy and equipment, net 2,597 3,951 2,982 13,037 12,305 Professional fees 1,027 1,861 971 4,641 3,962 Data processing 875 697 692 2,951 2,674 FDIC insurance 429 393 308 1,533 1,265 Amortization of intangibles 503 547 713 2,296 3,125 Other 2,261 2,311 2,275 9,287 8,941 Total noninterest expense 19,803 22,811 20,093 83,503 80,136 Income before income tax expense 9,320 8,584 1,183 37,968 29,075 Income tax expense 1,696 1,806 2,773 7,617 10,376 Net income $ 7,624 $ 6,778 $ (1,590 ) $ 30,351 $ 18,699 Earnings (loss) per common share Basic $ 0.62 $ 0.55 $ (0.13 ) $ 2.48 $ 1.55 Diluted $ 0.62 $ 0.55 $ (0.13 ) $ 2.48 $ 1.55 Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 12,217 12,221 12,219 12,220 12,038 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 12,235 12,240 12,219 12,237 12,063 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.195 $ 0.195 $ 0.17 $ 0.78 $ 0.67





MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 (In thousands) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 43,787 $ 49,229 $ 41,547 $ 39,929 $ 44,818 Interest-earning deposits in banks 1,693 4,150 1,717 2,467 5,474 Federal funds sold — — — — 680 Total cash and cash equivalents 45,480 53,379 43,264 42,396 50,972 Equity securities at fair value 2,737 2,797 2,809 2,815 2,336 Debt securities available for sale at fair value 414,101 407,766 438,312 446,087 445,324 Held to maturity securities at amortized cost 195,822 191,733 192,896 194,617 195,619 Loans held for sale 666 1,124 1,528 870 856 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 2,398,779 2,377,649 2,364,035 2,326,158 2,286,695 Allowance for loan losses (29,307 ) (31,278 ) (30,800 ) (29,671 ) (28,059 ) Loans held for investment, net 2,369,472 2,346,371 2,333,235 2,296,487 2,258,636 Premises and equipment, net 75,773 76,497 78,106 77,552 75,969 Goodwill 64,654 64,654 64,654 64,654 64,654 Other intangible assets, net 9,876 10,378 10,925 11,389 12,046 Foreclosed assets, net 535 549 676 1,001 2,010 Other 112,364 112,717 109,872 103,774 103,849 Total assets $ 3,291,480 $ 3,267,965 $ 3,276,277 $ 3,241,642 $ 3,212,271 LIABILITIES Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 439,133 $ 458,576 $ 469,862 $ 450,168 $ 461,969 Interest-bearing deposits 2,173,796 2,173,683 2,134,339 2,181,753 2,143,350 Total deposits 2,612,929 2,632,259 2,604,201 2,631,921 2,605,319 Federal funds purchased 56,900 19,056 52,421 25,573 1,000 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 74,522 68,922 75,046 67,738 96,229 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 136,000 143,000 143,000 123,000 115,000 Junior subordinated notes issued to capital trusts 23,888 23,865 23,841 23,817 23,793 Long-term debt 7,500 8,750 10,000 11,250 12,500 Other 22,674 22,924 21,567 16,966 18,126 Total liabilities 2,934,413 2,918,776 2,930,076 2,900,265 2,871,967 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 12,463 12,463 12,463 12,463 12,463 Additional paid-in capital 187,813 187,581 187,304 187,188 187,486 Treasury stock (6,499 ) (5,474 ) (5,474 ) (5,612 ) (5,121 ) Retained earnings 168,951 163,709 159,315 153,542 148,078 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (5,661 ) (9,090 ) (7,407 ) (6,204 ) (2,602 ) Total shareholders' equity 357,067 349,189 346,201 341,377 340,304 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,291,480 $ 3,267,965 $ 3,276,277 $ 3,241,642 $ 3,212,271





MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 (In thousands, except per share data) Interest income Loans $ 29,052 $ 28,088 $ 27,486 $ 26,567 $ 26,231 Taxable securities 2,949 2,965 2,940 2,888 2,676 Tax-exempt securities 1,375 1,395 1,528 1,529 1,540 Deposits in banks and federal funds sold 23 12 19 8 91 Total interest income 33,399 32,460 31,973 30,992 30,538 Interest expense Deposits 5,161 4,625 4,009 3,536 3,120 Federal funds purchased 181 144 211 125 19 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 190 173 144 134 116 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 739 741 615 517 517 Other borrowings 4 3 4 2 3 Junior subordinated notes issued to capital trusts 306 313 307 258 245 Long-term debt 90 100 102 107 107 Total interest expense 6,671 6,099 5,392 4,679 4,127 Net interest income 26,728 26,361 26,581 26,313 26,411 Provision for loan losses 3,250 950 1,250 1,850 10,669 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 23,478 25,411 25,331 24,463 15,742 Noninterest income Trust, investment, and insurance fees 1,534 1,526 1,537 1,640 1,595 Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 1,175 1,148 1,158 1,168 1,291 Loan origination and servicing fees 884 891 906 941 889 Other service charges and fees 1,751 1,502 1,582 1,380 1,412 Bank-owned life insurance 381 399 397 433 398 Investment securities gains (losses), net (4 ) 192 (4 ) 9 2 Other (76 ) 326 (89 ) 101 (53 ) Total noninterest income 5,645 5,984 5,487 5,672 5,534 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 12,111 13,051 12,225 12,371 12,152 Occupancy and equipment, net 2,597 3,951 3,238 3,251 2,982 Professional fees 1,027 1,861 959 794 971 Data processing 875 697 691 688 692 FDIC insurance 429 393 392 319 308 Amortization of intangibles 503 547 589 657 713 Other 2,261 2,311 2,437 2,278 2,275 Total noninterest expense 19,803 22,811 20,531 20,358 20,093 Income before income tax expense 9,320 8,584 10,287 9,777 1,183 Income tax expense 1,696 1,806 2,131 1,984 2,773 Net income (loss) $ 7,624 $ 6,778 $ 8,156 $ 7,793 $ (1,590 ) Earnings (loss) per common share Basic $ 0.62 $ 0.55 $ 0.67 $ 0.64 $ (0.13 ) Diluted $ 0.62 $ 0.55 $ 0.67 $ 0.64 $ (0.13 ) Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 12,217 12,221 12,218 12,223 12,219 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 12,235 12,240 12,230 12,242 12,219 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.195 $ 0.195 $ 0.195 $ 0.20 $ 0.17





MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Cost (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS Loans (1)(2) $ 2,398,859 $ 29,330 4.85 % $ 2,375,100 $ 28,358 4.74 % $ 2,258,009 $ 26,716 4.69 % Investment securities: Taxable securities 421,203 2,949 2.78 % 426,674 2,965 2.76 415,518 2,676 2.56 % Tax exempt securities (3) 198,073 1,732 3.47 % 200,577 1,760 3.48 218,022 2,354 4.28 % Total investment securities 619,276 4,681 3.00 % 627,251 4,725 2.99 633,540 5,030 3.15 % Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits in banks 4,243 23 2.15 % 2,541 12 1.87 27,465 91 1.31 % Total interest-earning assets $ 3,022,378 34,034 4.47 % $ 3,004,892 33,095 4.37 % $ 2,919,014 31,837 4.33 % Cash and due from banks 37,599 36,759 37,122 Premises and equipment 76,271 77,476 75,445 Allowance for loan losses (31,712 ) (31,441 ) (26,321 ) Other assets 173,590 170,597 165,800 Total assets $ 3,278,126 $ 3,258,283 $ 3,171,060 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,447,599 1,994 0.55 % $ 1,425,768 1,685 0.47 % $ 1,408,099 1,085 0.31 % Certificates of deposit 724,973 3,167 1.73 % 729,795 2,940 1.60 % 667,362 2,035 1.21 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,172,572 5,161 0.94 % 2,155,563 4,625 0.85 % 2,075,461 3,120 0.60 % Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 104,710 371 1.41 % 99,254 317 1.27 % 95,376 135 0.56 % Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 137,065 739 2.14 % 143,326 741 2.05 % 126,087 517 1.63 % Long-term debt and junior subordinated notes issued to capital trusts 33,964 400 4.67 % 35,109 416 4.70 % 38,823 355 3.63 % Total borrowed funds 275,739 1,510 2.17 % 277,689 1,474 2.11 % 260,286 1,007 1.53 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,448,311 6,671 1.08 % $ 2,433,252 6,099 0.99 % $ 2,335,747 4,127 0.70 % Demand deposits 454,185 453,124 467,784 Other liabilities 24,232 23,776 19,851 Shareholders' equity 351,398 348,131 347,678 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,278,126 $ 3,258,283 $ 3,171,060 Net interest income(4) $ 27,363 $ 26,996 $ 27,710 Net interest spread(4) 3.39 % 3.38 % 3.63 % Net interest margin(4) 3.59 % 3.56 % 3.77 % Total deposits(5) $ 2,626,757 $ 5,161 0.78 % $ 2,608,687 $ 4,625 0.70 % $ 2,543,245 $ 3,120 0.49 % Funding sources(6) $ 2,902,496 $ 6,671 0.91 % $ 2,886,376 $ 6,099 0.84 % $ 2,803,531 $ 4,127 0.58 %

(1) Non-accrual loans have been included in average loans, net of unearned income. Amortized net deferred loans and net unearned discounts on acquired loans were included in the interest income calculations. The amortization of net deferred loans fees was $(67) thousand, $(128) thousand, and $(132) thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, and December 31, 2017, respectively. Accretion of unearned purchase discounts was $454 thousand, $605 thousand, and $1,088 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, and December 31, 2017, respectively.

(2) Includes tax-equivalent adjustments of $278 thousand, $270 thousand, and $485 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, and December 31, 2017, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21% for the 2018 periods and 35% for the 2017 period.

(3) Includes tax-equivalent adjustments of $357 thousand, $365 thousand, and $814 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, and December 31, 2017, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21% for the 2018 periods and 35% for the 2017 period.

(4) Tax equivalent.

(5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest-bearing demand deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits.

(6) Funding sources is the sum of total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing demand deposits. The cost of funding sources is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by average funding sources.

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS Years Ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Cost (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS Loans (1)(2) $ 2,354,354 $ 112,233 4.77 % $ 2,201,364 $ 104,096 4.73 % Investment securities: Taxable securities 431,478 11,742 2.72 % 423,678 10,573 2.50 % Tax exempt securities (3) 207,605 7,342 3.54 % 217,650 9,536 4.38 % Total investment securities 639,083 19,084 2.99 % 641,328 20,109 3.14 % Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits in banks 3,372 62 1.84 % 11,138 142 1.27 % Total interest-earning assets $ 2,996,809 131,379 4.38 % $ 2,853,830 124,347 4.36 % Cash and due from banks 36,384 35,745 Premises and equipment 77,178 75,082 Allowance for loan losses (30,533 ) (23,557 ) Other assets 169,880 156,396 Total assets $ 3,249,718 $ 3,097,496 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,429,672 6,181 0.43 % $ 1,357,554 3,863 0.28 % Certificates of deposit 723,830 11,150 1.54 % 674,757 7,626 1.13 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,153,502 17,331 0.80 % 2,032,311 11,489 0.57 % Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 105,094 1,302 1.24 % 87,763 412 0.47 % Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 133,814 2,612 1.95 % 110,000 1,838 1.67 % Long-term debt and junior subordinated notes issued to capital trusts 35,726 1,596 4.47 % 40,679 1,406 3.46 % Total borrowed funds 274,634 5,510 2.01 % 238,442 3,656 1.53 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,428,136 22,841 0.94 % $ 2,270,753 15,145 0.67 % Demand deposits 455,223 471,170 Other liabilities 20,625 20,607 Shareholders' equity 345,734 334,966 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,249,718 $ 3,097,496 Net interest income(4) $ 108,538 $ 109,202 Net interest spread(4) 3.44 % 3.69 % Net interest margin(4) 3.62 % 3.83 % Total deposits(5) $ 2,608,725 $ 17,331 0.66 % $ 2,503,481 $ 11,489 0.46 % Funding sources(6) $ 2,883,359 $ 22,841 0.79 % $ 2,741,923 $ 15,145 0.55 %

(1) Non-accrual loans have been included in average loans, net of unearned income. Amortized net deferred loans and net unearned discounts on acquired loans were included in the interest income calculations. The amortization of net deferred loans fees was $(407) thousand and $(543) thousand for the years ended ended December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively. Accretion of unearned purchase discounts was $2.7 million and $4.8 million for the years ended ended December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively.

(2) Includes tax-equivalent adjustments of $1.0 million and $1.7 million for the years ended ended December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21% for the 2018 periods and 35% for the 2017 period.

(3) Includes tax-equivalent adjustments of $1.5 million and $3.3 million for the years ended ended December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21% for the 2018 periods and 35% for the 2017 period.

(4) Tax equivalent.

(5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest-bearing demand deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits.

(6) Funding sources is the sum of total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing demand deposits. The cost of funding sources is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by average funding sources.

Non-GAAP Presentations:



Certain non-GAAP ratios and amounts are provided to evaluate and measure the Company's operating performance and financial condition, including tangible book value per share, the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio, return on average tangible equity, net interest margin, and the efficiency ratio. Management believes this data provides investors with pertinent information regarding the Company's profitability, financial condition and capital adequacy and how management evaluates such metrics internally. The following tables provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.

As of As of As of As of As of December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 Tangible Equity Total shareholders' equity $ 357,067 $ 349,189 $ 346,201 $ 341,377 $ 340,304 Plus: Deferred tax liability associated with intangibles 660 786 924 1,073 1,241 Less: Intangible assets, net (74,530 ) (75,032 ) (75,579 ) (76,043 ) (76,700 ) Tangible equity $ 283,197 $ 274,943 $ 271,546 $ 266,407 $ 264,845 Tangible Assets Total assets $ 3,291,480 $ 3,267,965 $ 3,276,277 $ 3,241,642 $ 3,212,271 Plus: Deferred tax liability associated with intangibles 660 786 924 1,073 1,241 Less: Intangible assets, net (74,530 ) (75,032 ) (75,579 ) (76,043 ) (76,700 ) Tangible assets $ 3,217,610 $ 3,193,719 $ 3,201,622 $ 3,166,672 $ 3,136,812 Common shares outstanding 12,180,015 12,221,107 12,221,107 12,214,942 12,219,611 Tangible Book Value Per Share $ 23.25 $ 22.50 $ 22.22 $ 21.81 $ 21.67 Tangible Equity/Tangible Assets 8.80 % 8.61 % 8.48 % 8.41 % 8.44 %





For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended (unaudited, dollars in thousands) December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 December 31,

2017 December 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 Net Income $ 7,624 $ 6,778 $ (1,590 ) $ 30,351 $ 18,699 Plus: Intangible amortization, net of tax(1) 397 432 463 1,814 2,031 Adjusted net income $ 8,021 $ 7,210 $ (1,127 ) $ 32,165 $ 20,730 Average Tangible Equity Average total shareholders' equity $ 351,398 $ 348,131 $ 347,678 $ 345,734 $ 334,966 Plus: Average deferred tax liability associated with intangibles 720 852 1,993 929 2,436 Less: Average intangible assets, net of amortization (74,766 ) (75,292 ) (77,037 ) (75,531 ) (78,159 ) Average tangible equity $ 277,352 $ 273,691 $ 272,634 $ 271,132 $ 259,243 Return on Average Tangible Equity (annualized) 11.47 % 10.45 % (1.64 )% 11.86 % 8.00 %





Net Interest Margin Tax Equivalent Adjustment Net interest income $ 26,728 $ 26,361 $ 26,411 $ 105,983 $ 104,175 Plus tax equivalent adjustment:(1) Loans 278 270 485 1,040 1,730 Securities 357 365 814 1,515 3,297 Tax equivalent net interest income (1) $ 27,363 $ 26,996 $ 27,710 $ 108,538 $ 109,202 Average interest earning assets $ 3,022,378 $ 3,004,892 $ 2,919,014 $ 2,996,809 $ 2,853,830 Net Interest Margin 3.59 % 3.56 % 3.77 % 3.62 % 3.83 % (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% for 2018, and 35% for 2017.





For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended (dollars in thousands) December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 December 31,

2017 December 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 Operating Expense Total noninterest expense $ 19,803 $ 22,811 $ 20,093 $ 83,503 $ 80,136 Less: Amortization of intangibles (503 ) (547 ) (713 ) (2,296 ) (3,125 ) Operating expense $ 19,300 $ 22,264 $ 19,380 $ 81,207 $ 77,011 Operating Revenue Tax equivalent net interest income (1) $ 27,363 $ 26,996 $ 27,710 $ 108,538 $ 109,202 Plus: Noninterest income 5,645 5,984 5,534 22,788 22,370 Less: (Gain) loss on sale or call of debt securities 4 (192 ) (2 ) (193 ) (241 ) Other (gain) loss 76 (326 ) 53 (262 ) (13 ) Operating revenue $ 33,088 $ 32,462 $ 33,295 $ 130,871 $ 131,318 Efficiency Ratio 58.33 % 68.58 % 58.21 % 62.05 % 58.64 % (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% for 2018, and 35% for 2017.



