FIRST DATA CORPORATION SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Merger

Do you own shares of First Data Corporation (NYSE: FDC )?

Did you purchase any of your shares prior to January 16, 2019?

Do you think the proposed merger is fair?

Do you want to discuss your rights?

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of First Data Corporation ("First Data" or the "Company") (NYSE:FDC) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company's entry into an agreement to merge with Fiserv, Inc. ("Fiserv") (NASDAQ GS: FISV) in a transaction valued at approximately $22 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of First Data will receive 0.303 shares of Fiserv common stock for each share of First Data common stock.

If you own common stock of First Data and purchased any shares before January 16, 2019, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com , or at https://www.rigrodskylong.com/offices-contact .

