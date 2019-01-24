CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GSKY, PPDF and SNAP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Class Period: Class A common shareholders who purchased shares pursuant to the IPO on or around May 23, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 28, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/greensky-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The Offering Documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material facts or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading, and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation as the Offering Documents failed to disclose: (i) that GreenSky was transitioning away from the solar power market in favor of the elective healthcare market; (ii) foreseeable negative effects on GreenSky's profits because of significant differences in transaction fees GreenSky charged to different classes of merchants; (iii) the primacy of the merchant mix as a driver of GreenSky's transaction-fee revenue; (iv) the ongoing deterioration in GreenSky's transaction-fee revenue, while touting GreenSky's growth and financial performance; (v) the negative impacts of GreenSky's changing merchant mix on EBITDA; (vi) the markedly lower transaction fees GreenSky charges to healthcare companies; and (vii) as a result of the foregoing, GreenSky's Offering Documents were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the GreenSky, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE:PPDF)

Class Period: Purchasers of American Depositary Shares (1) pursuant or traceable to the F-1 registration statement, the F-6 registration statement, and related Prospectus issued in connection with PPDAI's initial public stock offering held on or about November 10, 2017 (the "IPO" or "Offering") and/or (2) between November 10, 2017 and December 1, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 25, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/ppdai-group-inc-ppdf-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: PPDAI Group Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) PPDAI was engaged in predatory lending practices that saddled subprime borrowers and those with poor or limited credit histories with high interest rate debt they could not repay; (2) many of PPDAI's customers were using PPDAI-provided loans to repay existing loans they otherwise could not afford to repay, thereby inflating PPDAI's revenues and active borrower numbers and increasing the likelihood of defaults; (3) PPDAI was experiencing increasing delinquency rates, negatively affecting PPDAI's reserves; (4) PPDAI's purported "rapid growth" in the number and amount of loans had materially dropped off; (5) PPDAI was providing online loans to college students despite a government ban on the practice; (6) PPDAI was engaged in overly aggressive and improper collection practices; and (7) as a result of its improper lending, underwriting, and collection practices, PPDAI was subject to heightened risk of adverse actions by Chinese regulators. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To learn more about the PPDAI Group Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Class Period: (1) Pursuant and/or traceable to Snap's Registration Statement and Prospectus, issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering on or about March 2, 2017; and/or (2) Between March 2, 2017 and August 10, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 31, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/snap-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Snap Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Snap's reported user growth was materially false and misleading; and (2) consequently, Snap's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Snap Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .

