LoRa Alliance to Host LoRaWAN™ Live Day in San Diego to Showcase Latest Advances in LoRaWAN Technology, Products and Services

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The LoRa Alliance ™, the global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN™ protocol for the Internet of Things (IoT) low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs), today announced its program for the next LoRaWAN™ Live event, taking place in San Diego, California on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 from 12:30-7:00 p.m.



LoRaWAN Live is unique opportunity for developers, end-users and companies interested in meeting the LoRa Alliance ecosystem. The event provides valuable insight into the technology benefits and access to presentations on the latest developments, use-cases and deployments. LoRaWAN Live also features a Market Place with members participating to show live demos which showcase some of the best products and services available using the LoRaWAN standard.

The presentations will be accompanied by live demonstrations and product display by Actility , Haxiot , Kerlink , LoRa Alliance, MCCI , Multitech , myDevices , NFC Forum , Occam Technology , Orbiwise , RedwoodComm , Semtech , Tektelic Communications and TÜVRheinland .

"Following on our recent announcement that we have more than 100 LoRaWAN network operators and coverage in more than 100 countries, we are bringing together our member ecosystem and opening our doors to non-members so they can find out why LoRaWAN is the leading technology in the LPWAN space," said Donna Moore, CEO and Chairwoman of the LoRa Alliance. "The LoRaWAN Live program offers the best opportunity for developers, engineers, or anyone interested in LoRaWAN to learn about the LoRa Alliance and LoRaWAN standard. It affords guests the opportunity to meet with members to hear first-hand how they are using LoRaWAN and achieving real ROI."

LoRaWAN Live program topics include:

CEO Welcome Keynote, Donna Moore

Venture Industrialist: Venture capital perspective of LoRaWAN and the IoT Market ––Ken Forster, Managing Partner, Momenta Partners

Around the World with LoRaWAN™ – Regional Parameters ––David Smith, Regional Parameters Chair, LoRa Alliance (from member company Multitech)

LoRa Alliance Chairs Panel Discussion and Q&A ––LoRa Alliance Committee Chairs

NFC Forum Presentation ––Daniel Marino

New Business Deployment, American Tower do Brasil ––Daniel Giorgini, American Tower Corporation

Deploying LoRaWAN™ Solutions in Healthcare ––Brian Bielawski, Director of Business Development, Mydevices

Simulating LoRaWAN™ Devices ––Jan Jongboom, Developer IoT Evangelist, ARM

The event starts at 12:30pm at the Kimpton Solamar Hotel in San Diego with a networking lunch and market place, and will finish with a reception ending at 7:00pm. Interested parties can register here . The full agenda is online here .

About LoRa Alliance

The LoRa Alliance is an open, nonprofit association that has become one of the largest and fastest-growing alliances in the technology sector since its inception in 2015. Its members closely collaborate and share expertise to develop and promote the LoRaWAN protocol as the leading open global standard for secure, carrier-grade IoT LPWAN connectivity. With the technical flexibility to address a broad range of IoT applications, both static and mobile, and the LoRaWAN CertifiedCM program to guarantee interoperability, the LoRaWAN protocol has been deployed by major mobile network operators globally, and connectivity is available in over 100 countries, with continual expansion. www.loraalliance.org

