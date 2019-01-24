Media Advisory: Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening for MGMWERX

MONTGOMERY, Ala., Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGMWERX will host a ribbon cutting and open house to celebrate the grand opening of its renovated collaboration space, 4 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 29, at 41 Commerce Street in Montgomery, Ala.



WHO: Leadership from DEFENSEWERX and its innovation hub, MGMWERX and Air University; as well as community and industry partners

WHAT: MGMWERX Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening

WHEN: 4 to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 29

WHERE: 41 Commerce Street in Montgomery, Ala.

The MGMWERX collaboration space uses the Montgomery Internet Exchange and boasts state-of-the-art technology and equipment surrounded by a highly modifiable environment designed to provoke the collision of ideas – harnessing the best industry, academia and non-traditional collaborators have to offer in support of answering some of the toughest issues facing our nation's warfighter.

"MGMWERX has quickly flourished in supporting Air University initiatives," said MGMWERX director Steve Werner of the hub which held its mission launch in August 2018. "This Grand Opening is our opportunity to expose a greater audience to the meaning and value of the WERX ecosystem, show the power of innovation when immersed in a collaborative environment, and inspire community involvement in championing new ideas and solutions."

MGMWERX

MGMWERX was created under a Partnership Intermediary Agreement between DEFENSEWERX and the Air Force Research Laboratory to align with the education initiatives of the U.S. Air Force's Air University. MGMWERX leverages the widest possible sources of ideas to augment ongoing Air University programs and enhance production of high-quality, innovative research and ideas that span issues of importance to the Air Force. This includes, but is not limited to, doctrine, strategies, capability needs, operational concepts, training, education, and science and technology.