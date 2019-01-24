Energy Income Fund Announces Monthly Distribution
TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Income Fund (TSX – ENI.UN) (the "Fund") announces the following distribution per unit will be declared payable on the distribution payment date to unitholders of record on the distribution record date indicated below:
|
Record Date
|Payment Date
|Amount (C$ per unit)
|
January 31, 2019
|February 15, 2019
|$0.01
For further information, please contact Artemis Investment Management Limited, the manager of the Fund at (647) 477-4885 or visit our website at www.artemisfunds.ca.