Energy Income Fund Announces Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Income Fund (TSX – ENI.UN) (the "Fund") announces the following distribution per unit will be declared payable on the distribution payment date to unitholders of record on the distribution record date indicated below:





Record Date



Payment Date



Amount (C$ per unit)





January 31, 2019



February 15, 2019



$0.01





For further information, please contact Artemis Investment Management Limited, the manager of the Fund at (647) 477-4885 or visit our website at www.artemisfunds.ca.