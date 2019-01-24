Market Overview

Energy Income Fund Announces Monthly Distribution

Globe Newswire  
January 24, 2019
TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Income Fund (TSX – ENI.UN) (the "Fund") announces the following distribution per unit will be declared payable on the distribution payment date to unitholders of record on the distribution record date indicated below:


Record Date

 Payment Date

 Amount (C$ per unit)

January 31, 2019

 February 15, 2019

 $0.01

For further information, please contact Artemis Investment Management Limited, the manager of the Fund at (647) 477-4885 or visit our website at www.artemisfunds.ca.

