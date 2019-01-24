Applied BioSciences Expands Scientific Advisory Board

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied BioSciences Corp. (OTCQB:APPB), a diversified cannabinoid therapeutics company focused on the medical, bioceutical and pet health industries, announced that Dr. Xiang-Qun (Sean) Xie has joined its Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Xie has over 30 years of experience in the fields of Genomics, Cancer Research and has multiple patents that have been licensed to BioTech and Pharmaceutical companies.

Although the health benefits of Cannabis and CBD are becoming well known, one of the challenges is the research and development of products for both the consumer, adult-use and pharmaceutical market. Many universities and doctors have been unable to research and access scientific data on the molecules and effect of phytocannabinoids.

The company continues to add professionals who are expert in relevant fields, such as scientific research and development, FDA procedures and medicine. These professionals will provide the company with an outstanding base of knowledge and experience to build on and advance the development of additional products. With the addition of several prominent scientists and physicians and their knowledge base, clinical trials, product development, and design procedures for submitting products to the FDA can be done in an expedited time frame.

Dr Xiang-Qun (Sean) Xie is an Associate Dean for Research Innovation at the School of Pharmacy and a Professor of Pharmaceutical Sciences/Drug Discovery Institute, and a PI of an integrated Medicinal Chemistry Biology laboratory of CompuGroup, BioGroup and ChemGroup at the University of Pittsburgh. He is a member of the Science Advisory Board to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). He is a Founding Director of Computational Chemical Genomics Screening Center, and a Director/PI of NIH National Center of Excellence for CDAR. He holds joint positions at Dept of Computational Biology and Dept of Structural Biology, and Pitt Cancer Institute MT/DD Program. He is an Editorial Advisory Board member for the AAPS Journal and American Journal.

"I have been impressed with the Applied BioSciences team and their experience in the Cannabis and CBD space and use of analytical science and best practices of testing in the manufacturing of products. I look forward to bringing my own background in research and development of compounds, patents to help further commercialize products that help to treat and provide the natural healing and properties of both Cannabis and CBD," commented Dr Xie.

"Applied BioSciences continues to develop, produce and commercialize products for the consumer, medical and the over-the-counter market to treat ailments, as well as for general health and wellness. Research and scientific formulation are at the heart of everything we do. As the company continues to expand our product lines, it is important to expand our scientific and research development pipeline and partner with leaders in the space. We will now be able to expand the addressable market of our products and focus on additional scientific research, clinical data and patents to expand our product portfolio," commented Chris Bridges, President of Applied BioSciences Corp.

Applied BioSciences products use base ingredients that are USDA Organic and non-GMO. Offering Vegan, sugar-free, 99% Pure CBD Isolate infused. The products are formulated with CBD extracted from pesticide-free, organically grown, domestically produced, High-CBD Industrial Hemp. Lab-tested and guaranteed Pesticide and Chemical-free. Our proprietary blends also contain USDA certified organic botanicals, herbals and essential oils to provide synergy with other healing elements found in nature.

About Applied BioSciences Corp.

Applied BioSciences Corp. (www.appliedbiocorp.com), is a diversified company focused on multiple areas of the medical, bioceutical and pet health industry. As a leading company in the CBD and Pet health space, the company is currently shipping to the majority of US states as well as to 5 International countries. The company is focused on select investment, consumer brands, and partnership opportunities in the recreational, health and wellness, nutraceutical, and media industries.

About Trace Analytics Inc.

Trace Analytics Inc. is a leading cannabis science and technology company with significant footprints in lab testing, research and development and licensing. Trace Analytics was started by a group of scientists who specialized in analytical chemistry, genetics and molecular biology. The focus of the team is to ensure compliance with public safety standards and end user safety. Trace Analytics is in the process of expanding throughout the United States, and globally. With the goal of helping the rest of the world adopt "best practices" in cannabis and hemp testing, the company also provides expert consulting services to legislators and regulators in many countries, states and municipalities around the world. For more information, please visit: http://traceanalytics.com

Contact

Email: ir@appliedbiocorp.com or info@appliedbiocorp.com

To be added to the Applied BioSciences email distribution list, please email info@appliedbiocorp.com with APPB in the subject line.

Official Website: www.appliedbiocorp.com / www.traceanalytics.com

Brands :

www.remedishop.com

www.herbalpet.com

www.canagel.com

Follow us:

Facebook @remedicbd & @HerbalPetMeds

Instagram @remedishop & @herbal_pet

Twitter @remedishop & @herbal_pet

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for historical information contained herein, statements in this release may be forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to Applied BioSciences Corp. (the "Company") or its management, identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and probably will, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including those described above and those risks discussed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include such factors as (i) the development and protection of our brands and other intellectual property, (ii) the need to raise capital to meet business requirements, (iii) significant fluctuations in marketing expenses, (iv) the ability to achieve and expand significant levels of revenues, or recognize net income, from the sale of our products and services, (v) the Company's ability to conduct the business if there are changes in laws, regulations, or government policies related to cannabis, (vi) management's ability to attract and maintain qualified personnel necessary for the development and commercialization of its planned products, and (vii) other information that may be detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Applied BioSciences Corp.