CHF Solutions Sponsors Breakfast Symposium on Ultrafiltration Featuring Renowned Cardiologist Daniel Beckles, M.D., Ph.D., at Society of Thoracic Surgeons 55th Annual Meeting

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS), today announced it will be sponsoring a breakfast symposium at the Society of Thoracic Surgeons Annual Meeting, featuring Daniel Beckles, M.D., Ph.D., on Monday, January 28, 2019, at the Marriott Marquis in San Diego, California.



The symposium, titled, "A simplified approach to ultrafiltration in the management of fluid overloaded cardiac surgery patients," will include discussion on the use of the Aquadex FlexFlow® system to help manage the risks associated with fluid overload in adult cardiac surgery. In addition, the company will be exhibiting at the meeting in Booth #1100, Hall G-F during the conference, which is held from January 27-29.

"The use of ultrafiltration provides medical providers an important solution to treat fluid overload patients in a variety of settings," said John Erb, chairman and CEO of CHF Solutions. "We are pleased to have Dr. Beckles join us for this breakfast symposium to educate practitioners on clinical methodologies to optimize treatment outcomes in the post cardiovascular surgery setting."

Interested participants can register for the symposium at http://www.chf-solutions.com/sts2019 .

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) is a medical device company focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system for aquapheresis therapy. The Aquadex FlexFlow system is indicated for temporary (up to eight hours) ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and extended (longer than 8 hours) ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. All treatments must be administered by a healthcare provider, under physician prescription, both of whom having received training in extracorporeal therapies. The company's mission is to predict, measure, and control patient fluid balance through science, collaboration, and innovative medical technology. CHF Solutions is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota with wholly owned subsidiaries in Australia and Ireland. The company has been listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market since February 2012.

Forward-Looking Statements

