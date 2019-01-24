StorageVault Updates Previously Announced Purchase of 2 Stores in Ontario; Signs Management Agreements for 3 Stores

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. ("StorageVault") (SVI-TSX-V) is pleased to announce the following: (1) it intends to close the previously announced acquisitions for two stores in Ontario on or before February 15, 2019 (the "Acquisitions"); and (2) it has entered into management agreements to manage three stores.

Updates Previously Announced Purchase of 2 Ontario Stores

Further to its November 6, 2018 news release, StorageVault has satisfied all due diligence conditions and it intends to complete the purchases of the two stores in Ontario for an aggregate purchase price of $10,460,000 on or before February 15, 2019.

Announces Management Agreements to Manage 3 Stores

StorageVault is pleased to announce that it has entered into three separate management agreements to manage three stores. These three stores are located in the Greater Toronto Area and help to improve efficiencies in online marketing, revenue management and property operations. Management will commence in the second quarter of 2019 for two of the stores, with the third store coming online at the end of 2019. Revenue from the management agreements is expected to be over $150,000 annually.

About StorageVault Canada Inc.

StorageVault owns and operates storage locations in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia.

For further information, contact Mr. Steven Scott or Mr. Iqbal Khan:

Tel: 1-877-622-0205

ir@storagevaultcanada.com

