Victor Swint Named Tecomet CEO, Succeeds Interim CEO Bill Dow

WILMINGTON, Mass., Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tecomet, a leading contract manufacturer of orthopedic implants, instruments and sterilization cases, announced the appointment of Victor Swint as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective January 22, 2019. He brings extensive experience leading global manufacturing companies. Mr. Swint succeeds Bill Dow, Chairman of the Board and former CEO of Tecomet, who has served in the chief executive role on an interim basis since September 2018.



In addition to orthopedic products, Tecomet also makes critical components for the cardiovascular, advanced surgical, medical imaging and aerospace markets. Its core capabilities include forging, casting, precision machining, photochemical etching, welding and finishing. Tecomet is a portfolio company of Charlesbank Capital Partners.

"The Board and I are delighted that Victor has joined the company. His breadth of manufacturing experience and his ability to align teams and resources to drive change will be invaluable to the strategic direction of Tecomet and its future performance," said Mr. Dow.

Victor Swint has more than 20 years of experience from progressive roles in various manufacturing organizations. He joins Tecomet from Interface Performance Materials, where he was CEO. He was previously a Group President at Illinois Tool Works, a Vice President and General Manager at Rockwell Automation and, prior to that, held managerial roles at Cooper Industries and Danaher Corp.

"Tecomet is a market leader with a true culture of excellence and a terrific management team," said Mr. Swint. "Together we will leverage Tecomet's key competitive strengths and build on its long track record of growth, while continuing to exceed the expectations of our customers and partners. Tecomet is well-positioned for future growth, and I look forward to leading the company to even greater success."

"We are grateful for Bill's strong and steady leadership over the past several months and thrilled to have Victor taking the reins as CEO," said Josh Klevens, Managing Director at Charlesbank Capital Partners. "Victor brings deep experience building and leading global manufacturing organizations and is ideally suited to further Tecomet's growth strategy. With Victor at the helm, we are confident that the company will continue to build upon its heritage of best-in-class customer service, innovation and operational excellence."

Mr. Swint earned a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Maryland, College Park and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Founded in 1963 and based in Wilmington, MA, Tecomet is a market leading provider of manufacturing solutions for complex, high-precision products and services for the Medical Device and Aerospace & Defense markets. Tecomet operates 17 global manufacturing facilities in five countries around the world and employs over 3,000 people. For more information about Tecomet, please visit www.tecomet.com.

Based in Boston and New York, Charlesbank Capital Partners is a middle-market private equity investment firm managing more than $5 billion of capital. Charlesbank focuses on management-led buyouts and growth capital financings, generally investing in companies with enterprise values of $150 million to $1.5 billion, and also engages in opportunistic credit investments. The firm seeks to partner with strong management teams to build companies with sustainable competitive advantage and excellent prospects for growth. For more information, please visit www.charlesbank.com.

