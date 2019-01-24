ReelTime Media Signs Package Deal to Advertise Baristas EnrichaRoast Coffee at 61 NASCAR Races Including Daytona 500, Coca-Cola 600, and Geico 500

SEATTLE, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- ReelTime Media ( OTCPK:RLTR ) has signed a deal with Baristas Coffee Company ( OTCPK:BCCI ) to advertise its Baristas EnrichaRoast coffee products at 61 NASCAR Sanctioned races and to be presented in a special collectable publication officially licensed by NASCAR at all of those races beginning on Valentine day at the NextEra Energy Resources 250 in Daytona Beach Florida. Other notable races that ReelTime will be providing advertising at for Baristas during the series include the Daytona 500, Coca-Cola, 600, and the Geico 500.



Advertisements will be seen throughout the race courses on digital displays and mobile devices. In addition, Baristas has also committed to a special placement in a collectable publication available at the race courses. Now that Baristas and its EnrichaRoast coffee have committed to reaching the NASCAR fans, ReelTime Media is exploring additional opportunities within NASCAR broadcasts and with various race teams.



The publication, officially licensed by NASCAR, is a collectable annual publication that offers both a look back at the 2018 season and a preview of the year ahead. Packed with in-depth features on the drivers and the teams that dominate the headlines. Baristas will be featured in a full-page color introduction to the Baristas EnrichaRoast coffee and given a special race code for discounts.



Baristas was recently featured in Forbes.com for its ads at the Super Bowl that ReelTime Media facilitated. https://www.forbes.com/sites/bethkaiserman/2019/01/20/super-bowl-cbd-coffee-2019/#29fa9f775a55



ReelTime has now expanded Baristas advertising to reach attendees of NASCAR.



Barry Henthorn CEO stated: "Nationally NASCAR is the second highest rated broadcasted sports programming only behind the NFL. Internationally, NASCAR races are broadcast in over 150 countries. Expanding our reach to now include exposure at NASCAR races for our clients as we have been able to do for Baristas is a direct result of our recent acquisition of Doyen Communications and the relationships that it had developed."



About NASCAR: The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is an American auto racing sanctioning and operating company that is best known for stock-car racing. Its three largest or National series are the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, the Xfinity Series, and the Gander Outdoors Truck Series. Regional series include the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and West, the Whelen Modified Tour, NASCAR Pinty's Series, NASCAR Whelen Euro Series and NASCAR PEAK Mexico Series. NASCAR sanctions over 1,500 races at over 100 tracks in 48 US states as well as in Canada, Mexico, and Europe. NASCAR has presented races at the Suzuka and Motegi circuits in Japan, and the Calder Park Thunderdome in Australia. NASCAR also ventures into eSports via the PEAK Antifreeze NASCAR iRacing Series and a sanctioned ladder system on that title. NASCAR has 75 million fans that purchase over $3 billion in annual licensed product sales. Plus, NASCAR fans are 3 times as likely to try and purchase NASCAR sponsors' products and service and are considered the most brand-loyal in all of sports. And as a result, Fortune 500 companies sponsor NASCAR more than any other governing body.



About ReelTime Media: ReelTime Rentals, Inc. DBA ReelTime VR www.reeltime.com is a publicly traded company based in Seattle, WA ( OTCPK:RLTR ). ReelTime is in the business of developing, producing, and distributing Virtual Reality Content and technologies. We have end to end production, editing, and distribution capabilities for internal and external projects. ReelTime Currently produces three ongoing series for the Samsung Gear VR platform and distributes them over numerous VR delivery portals including Gear VR, Oculas, Veer VR, HTC Vive, YouTube 360, Facebook, and others. ReelTime Media also publishes the book "It Was Always Me – Edwards Edwards the most Prolific Serial Killer of all time Which has been the subject of a cover story on People Magazine, Rolling Stone, In Touch, and a six part series on Paramount network, www.itwasalwaysme.com . ReelTime recently purchased Doyen Communications, a full-service advertising placement agency and premium content creator of publishing industry and audience specific news journals and web portals that develops, publishes and distributes industry, company, and consumer-based information and awareness. Over 30 individual publications serving a variety of industry sectors that made up the Doyen Communications portfolio.



Contact:

ReelTime Media

Barry Henthorn

ceo@reeltime.com

