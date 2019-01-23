Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of YOGA, CMCM, W and MAXR

CEDARHURST, N.Y., Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in these companies during the dates listed below are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible appointment as lead plaintiff and a preliminary estimate of their recoverable losses.



If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in the respective securities during the class periods. Members of the class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No classes have yet been certified in the actions below. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

YogaWorks, Inc. (NasdaqGM: YOGA)

A class action has commenced on behalf of shareholders in YogaWorks, Inc. who purchased shares Pursuant to the IPO commenced around August 10, 2017 and closed on August 16, 2017. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: The complaint alleges that Defendants violated their disclosure obligations because the Offering Materials materially misrepresented and failed to adequately disclose the truth concerning several known trends negatively impacting YogaWorks' business at the time of the IPO, including, inter alia: (i) declining studio profitability; (ii) the impact of increased corporate overhead; (iii) declining financial metrics that would ultimately lead to a substantial impairment charge and (iv) the conditions that led the Defendants to postpone the initial offering.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)

A class action has commenced on behalf of shareholders in Cheetah Mobile Inc. who purchased shares between April 26, 2017 and November 27, 2018. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Cheetah Mobile's apps had undisclosed embedded features which tracked when users downloaded new apps; (2) Cheetah Mobile used this data to inappropriately claim credit for having caused the downloads; (3) the foregoing features, when discovered, would foreseeably subject Cheetah Mobile's apps to removal from the Google Play store; (4) accordingly, Cheetah Mobile's revenues during the relevant period were in part the product of improper conduct and thus unsustainable; and (5) as a result, Cheetah Mobile's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

A class action has commenced on behalf of shareholders in Wayfair Inc. who purchased Class A shares between August 2, 2018 and October 31, 2018. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Wayfair had been experiencing significantly diminished demand for its online product offerings and had significantly increased advertising spending to grow sales; (2) Wayfair, which was already more than one-third of the way into 3Q18 when it announced its 2Q18 results on August 2, 2018, had already dramatically increased advertising spending for 3Q18; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

A class action has commenced on behalf of shareholders in Maxar Technologies Inc. who purchased shares between March 29, 2018 and January 7, 2019. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Maxar improperly inflated the value of its intangible assets, among other accounting improprieties; (ii) Maxar's highly-valued WorldView-4 was equipped with CMGs that were faulty and/or ill-suited for their designed and intended purpose; and (iii) as a result, Maxar's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

