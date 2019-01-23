CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DNKEY, NVDA and SNAP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Danske Bank A/S (OTC:DNKEY)

Class Definition: Purchasers of American Depositary Receipts between January 9, 2014 and October 23, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 11, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/danske-bank-a-s-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: Danske Bank A/S made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Danske Bank's Estonian branch was facilitating money laundering through at least March 2016; (ii) that a whistleblower had reported the Estonian money laundering to the Company in 2013; (iii) that Denmark's Financial Supervisory Authority (the "DFSA") had been investigating the Estonian money laundering since 2014; (iv) that Danske Bank had concealed the results of its own internal investigation from the DFSA, further exposing it to regulatory action and fines; (v) that Danske Bank had been overstating its historical profits by including the profits derived from its illicit Estonian operations; and (vi) that Danske Bank lacked effective internal and reporting controls.

To learn more about the Danske Bank A/S class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Class Period: August 10, 2017 - November 15, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 19, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/nvidia-corporation-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: NVIDIA Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) NVIDIA's growth in its gaming GPU revenue was driven, as repeatedly denied by Defendants, in significant part by the spiked demand for those GPUs among cryptocurrency miners; (ii) NVIDIA did not have, as Defendants asserted, visibility into its inventory channel; (iii) NVIDIA was unable to adapt to the volatility of cryptocurrency markets; (iv) as cryptocurrency prices dropped, NVIDIA hid halting growth from cryptocurrency miners by continuing to push mid-range GPUs into the channel; (v) this would foreseeably cause an oversupply of gaming card inventory levels on the market and ultimately lead to over three months of excess inventory in NVIDIA's channel; and (vi) as a result, NVIDIA's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the NVIDIA Corporation class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Class Periods: (1) Pursuant and/or traceable to Snap's Registration Statement and Prospectus, issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering on or about March 2, 2017; and/or (2) Between March 2, 2017 and August 10, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 31, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/snap-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges that, during the class period, Snap Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Snap's reported user growth was materially false and misleading; and (2) consequently, Snap's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Snap Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .

