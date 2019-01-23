Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages JWN Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Our investigation concerns whether Nordstrom has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On November 15, 2018, the company announced poor store sales results, weakening sales growth, and that credit card holders were charged incorrect interest amounts. On this news, Nordstrom's share price fell by more than 13%, closing at $50.93 on November 16, 2018.

