Talonvest Delivers $17.45 Million Loan for Rhode Island Portfolio

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talonvest Capital, Inc., a boutique self storage and commercial real estate advisor, arranged a $17,455,000 non-recourse, 10-year fixed rate loan on behalf of an entity owned by Rosewood Property Company with interest only payments for the full loan term. The acquisition loan was secured by a three-property Rhode Island portfolio. The portfolio consists of 1,416 storage units across 177,575 net rentable square feet. Each property benefits from excellent visibility and accessibility, high income demographics in the trade area, and proximity to multiple major retailers. The loan was funded by a national bank.



Rosewood Property Company has been involved in the development, investment and operation of institutional quality real estate for over 35 years. The three Rhode Island metro properties expand Rosewood's impressive portfolio to 48 self storage properties containing approximately 28,000 units and 3.5 million square feet across twelve states. Greg Bates, Chief Financial Officer of Rosewood Property Company, shared "Talonvest's decades of self storage finance experience, capital market expertise, and deep lender relationships have provided Rosewood great value as we've grown our portfolio." The Talonvest team responsible for this assignment included Erich Pryor, Jim Davies, Tom Sherlock, and Terra Hendrich. Jim Davies, Principal of Talonvest, commented "We appreciate Rosewood's confidence in our team and we were pleased to structure a loan that enhances the cash yields for their investment while eliminating interest rate risk for the next decade."

About Talonvest Capital, Inc.

Talonvest Capital is a boutique real estate firm providing advisory services to self storage and commercial real estate investors, owners and developers nationally. The firm utilizes a unique, collaborative team approach, emphasizing the institutional knowledge and expertise gained over the past four decades by its team members, to deliver better capital solutions for its clients.

