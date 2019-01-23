Univest Financial Corporation Reports Year End and Fourth Quarter Results

SOUDERTON, Pa., Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Financial Corporation ("Univest" or the "Corporation") (NASDAQ:UVSP), parent company of Univest Bank and Trust Co. and its insurance, investments and equipment financing subsidiaries, today announced net income of $50.5 million, or $1.72 diluted earnings per share, for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to net income of $44.1 million, or $1.64 diluted earnings per share, for the year ended December 31, 2017. Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 was $18.4 million, or $0.63 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $10.3 million, or $0.37 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.



The financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 included a loan recovery of $1.8 million (after-tax recovery of $1.5 million), which represented $0.05 diluted earnings per share. This recovery relates to a loan the Corporation previously charged-off in the amount of $12.7 million (after-tax charge of $10.1 million), or $0.34 diluted earnings per share, in the second quarter of 2018 related to fraudulent activities by employees of the borrower. Total impact of this loss for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $10.9 million (after-tax charge of $8.6 million), or $0.29 diluted earnings per share.

In addition, the financial results for the year ended December 31, 2018 included tax-free bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") death benefit claims of $446 thousand during the second quarter of 2018, which represented $0.02 diluted earnings per share, offset by restructuring costs related to financial center closures of $451 thousand, net of tax, or $0.02 of diluted earnings per share, recognized in the first quarter of 2018. There were no restructuring costs during the year ended December 31, 2017. The financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018 also included a reduction in the Corporation's statutory federal income tax rate from 35% to 21% effective January 1, 2018 in accordance with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 ("TCJA").

The financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2017 included a revaluation of the Corporation's net deferred tax asset associated with the passage of the TCJA. The revaluation, which was recorded as additional income tax expense, was $1.1 million, or $0.04 of diluted earnings per share for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2017. The financial results for the year ended December 31, 2017 included a tax-free BOLI death benefit claim of $889 thousand recognized in the second quarter of 2017, which represented $0.03 diluted earnings per share.

Loans

Gross loans and leases increased $386.5 million, or 10.7%, from December 31, 2017 and $140.4 million, or 14.5% (annualized), from September 30, 2018. The growth in loans in the fourth quarter and year ended 2018 was primarily in commercial real estate, commercial business and residential real estate loans.

Deposits

Total deposits increased $331.0 million, or 9.3%, from December 31, 2017 primarily due to increases in commercial, public funds and consumer time deposits. Total deposits increased $65.9 million, or 6.9%, from September 30, 2018 primarily due to increases in commercial and consumer deposits partially offset by a seasonal decrease in public funds deposits

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income of $158.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 increased $14.9 million, or 10.4%, from the prior year. The increase in net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2018 compared to the prior year was primarily due to the previously described increase in loans. Net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.72% for the year ended December 31, 2018 compared to 3.78% for the year ended December 31, 2017. The favorable impact of purchase accounting accretion was 2 basis points ($1.0 million) for the year ended December 31, 2018 compared to 8 basis points ($3.0 million) for the year ended December 31, 2017. Excluding the impact of purchase accounting accretion, the net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.70% for both the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017. Net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, in 2017 was calculated using a 35% federal tax rate as compared to a 21% federal tax rate for 2018. Assuming a 21% federal tax rate and excluding purchase accounting, net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.63% for the year ended December 31, 2017.

Net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.72% for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to 3.71% for the third quarter of 2018 and 3.76% for the fourth quarter of 2017. The favorable impact of purchase accounting accretion was 1 basis point ($200 thousand) for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 compared to 3 basis points ($343 thousand) for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 and 4 basis points ($449 thousand) for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. Excluding the impact of purchase accounting accretion, the net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.71% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 compared to 3.68% for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 and 3.72% for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. Net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming a 21% federal tax rate and excluding purchase accounting, was 3.64% for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $60.2 million, an increase of $933 thousand, or 1.6%, from the prior year. Noninterest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 was $14.4 million, an increase of $264 thousand, or 1.9%, from the fourth quarter of 2017.

Investment advisory commission and fee income increased $1.6 million, or 12.2%, for the year ended December 31, 2018, primarily due to new customer relationships and favorable market performance for the majority of 2018. Insurance commission and fee income increased $870 thousand, or 5.9%, for the year ended December 31, 2018, primarily due to an increase in group life and health premiums and an increase in contingent commission income of $374 thousand, which is largely recognized in the first quarter of the year. Other service fee income increased $676 thousand, or 7.8%, for the year ended December 31, 2018, primarily due to increases in debit card interchange income, mortgage servicing fees and human resource and payroll consulting services within the insurance line of business. Service charges on deposit accounts increased $150 thousand, or 2.7%, for the year ended December 31, 2018, primarily due to increased fee income on cash management accounts.

BOLI income decreased $814 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2018 primarily due to proceeds from the previously mentioned BOLI death benefits of $446 thousand in 2018 as compared to $889 thousand in 2017 and a decrease in value of our non-qualified annuity portfolio of $109 thousand in 2018 compared to an increase of $343 thousand in 2017. The value of the non-qualified annuity portfolio declined $287 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2018. The net gain on mortgage banking decreased $898 thousand, or 22.3%, for the year ended December 31, 2018, primarily due to a decrease in refinance mortgage volume, a shortage of housing supply and the Bank retaining, on balance-sheet, a higher percentage of its mortgage originations. Such on balance-sheet loans are predominantly hybrid adjustable rate mortgages. Other income decreased $484 thousand, or 64.9%, for the year ended December 31, 2018, which was primarily due to a net loss of $355 thousand related to valuations and sales of other real estate owned and sales of closed branches as compared to a net loss of $31 thousand of such assets in the prior year.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $137.2 million, an increase of $6.5 million, or 5.0%, from the prior year. Noninterest expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 was $33.4 million, a decrease of $44 thousand, or 0.1%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2017.

Salaries, benefits and commissions increased $4.6 million, or 6.1%, for the year ended December 31, 2018, primarily attributable to additional staff hired to support revenue generation across all business lines, expansion of our financial center footprint in Lancaster County and annual merit increases. Salaries, benefits and commissions increased only $236 thousand, or 1.2%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, as the fourth quarter included a $496 thousand reduction related to vesting of performance based restricted stock and executive bonus as certain performance metrics were not achieved for the measurement period. Data processing expense increased $514 thousand, or 6.0%, for the year ended December 31, 2018 primarily due to increased investments in customer relationship management software, internal infrastructure improvements and outsourced data processing solutions. Marketing and advertising expense increased $315 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2018 primarily related to deposit product campaigns and expenses related to rebranding our wealth management division during the fourth quarter of 2018. Other expense increased $804 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2018 primarily due to increases in Bank shares tax, loan processing expenses and increased corporate development expenses. Restructuring costs related to financial center closures and staffing rationalization were $571 thousand during the first quarter of 2018. There were no restructuring costs during the year ended December 31, 2017. Excluding restructuring costs, noninterest expense for the year increased $6.0 million, or 4.6%, from the comparable period in 2017.

Asset Quality and Provision for Loan and Lease Losses

Nonperforming assets were $28.1 million at December 31, 2018, compared to $31.0 million at September 30, 2018 and $28.6 million at December 31, 2017. During 2018, one commercial real estate loan in the amount of $12.3 million was placed on non-accrual status during the first quarter of 2018; the loan has a principal balance of $11.5 million as of December 31, 2018 due to paydowns during 2018. This increase was offset by $10.3 million in troubled debt restructured commercial real estate loans for another borrower being returned to performing status during the first quarter of 2018 as the borrower was in compliance with the modified terms of the restructuring for the required time period.

Net loan and lease recoveries were $1.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2018, which includes a $1.8 million recovery related to the previously discussed commercial loan charge-off. The provision for loan and lease losses was $103 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2018. For the year ended December 31, 2018, net loan and lease charge-offs of $12.5 million and the provision for loan and lease losses of $20.3 million include the previously discussed $10.9 million commercial loan net charge-off.

The allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of loans and leases held for investment, excluding covered loans acquired in the Fox Chase and Valley Green Bank acquisitions, which were recorded at fair value as of the acquisition date, was 0.81% at December 31, 2018, compared to 0.79% at September 30, 2018 and 0.70% at December 31, 2017.

Tax Provision

The effective income tax rate was 16.7% for the year and 17.6% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, respectively. The effective income tax rate was 28.7% for the year and 33.5% for the quarter ended December 31, 2017, respectively. As previously discussed, the Corporation's statutory federal tax rate was reduced to 21% effective January 1, 2018 in accordance with the TCJA. The Corporation's effective income tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2018 was favorably impacted by discrete tax benefits and proceeds from BOLI death benefits. Excluding these items, the effective tax rate was 18.3% for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Dividend

On December 3, 2018, Univest declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, payable on January 2, 2019. This represented a 3.65% annualized yield based on the closing price of Univest's stock on the date the dividend was paid.

Conference Call

Univest will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and year end 2018 results on Thursday, January 24, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. EST. Participants may preregister at http://dpregister.com/10127550. The general public can access the call by dialing 1-888-338-6515. A replay of the conference call will be available through February 24, 2019 by dialing 1-877-344-7529; using Conference ID: 10127550.

Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP), including its wholly-owned subsidiary Univest Bank and Trust Co., Member FDIC, has approximately $5.0 billion in assets and $3.3 billion in assets under management and supervision through its Wealth Management lines of business at December 31, 2018. Headquartered in Souderton, Pa. and founded in 1876, the Corporation and its subsidiaries provide a full range of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities and nonprofit organizations in the Mid-Atlantic Region.

Univest Financial Corporation Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) December 31, 2018 (Dollars in thousands) Balance Sheet (Period End) 12/31/18 09/30/18 06/30/18 03/31/18 12/31/17 Assets $ 4,984,347 $ 4,801,998 $ 4,749,181 $ 4,613,959 $ 4,554,862 Investment securities 473,306 447,339 446,933 462,252 454,082 Loans held for sale 1,754 106 1,778 687 1,642 Loans and leases held for investment, gross 4,006,574 3,866,169 3,818,398 3,689,888 3,620,067 Allowance for loan and lease losses 29,364 27,371 25,652 23,410 21,555 Loans and leases held for investment, net 3,977,210 3,838,798 3,792,746 3,666,478 3,598,512 Total deposits 3,885,933 3,820,048 3,620,786 3,497,293 3,554,919 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,055,919 1,047,081 1,055,479 1,002,021 1,040,026 NOW, money market and savings 2,159,937 2,101,484 1,970,912 1,974,769 1,940,144 Time deposits 670,077 671,483 594,395 520,503 574,749 Borrowings 429,672 326,709 481,862 466,510 355,590 Shareholders' equity 624,133 614,242 605,294 606,719 603,374 Balance Sheet (Average) For the three months ended, For the twelve months ended, 12/31/18 09/30/18 06/30/18 03/31/18 12/31/17 12/31/18 12/31/17 Assets $ 4,890,519 $ 4,817,321 $ 4,682,827 $ 4,555,977 $ 4,442,743 $ 4,737,772 $ 4,356,540 Investment securities 464,684 453,422 450,375 457,926 456,045 456,612 463,652 Loans and leases, gross 3,894,298 3,832,295 3,743,195 3,634,510 3,505,260 3,776,940 3,420,847 Deposits 3,938,378 3,792,627 3,563,956 3,484,044 3,508,676 3,696,264 3,407,223 Shareholders' equity 619,204 611,803 611,667 605,973 554,071 612,197 527,087 Asset Quality Data (Period End) 12/31/18 09/30/18 06/30/18 03/31/18 12/31/17 Nonaccrual loans and leases, including nonaccrual troubled debt restructured loans and leases $ 26,208 $ 27,559 $ 30,148 $ 27,694 $ 14,517 Accruing loans and leases 90 days or more past due 192 1,224 150 2,295 761 Accruing troubled debt restructured loans and leases 542 766 790 1,032 11,435 Total nonperforming loans and leases 26,942 29,549 31,088 31,021 26,713 Other real estate owned 1,187 1,433 1,742 1,843 1,843 Total nonperforming assets 28,129 30,982 32,830 32,864 28,556 Nonaccrual loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment 0.65 % 0.71 % 0.79 % 0.75 % 0.40 % Nonperforming loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment 0.67 % 0.76 % 0.81 % 0.84 % 0.74 % Nonperforming assets / Total assets 0.56 % 0.65 % 0.69 % 0.71 % 0.63 % Allowance for loan and lease losses 29,364 27,371 25,652 23,410 21,555 Allowance for loan and lease losses / Loans and leases held for investment 0.73 % 0.71 % 0.67 % 0.63 % 0.60 % Allowance for loan and lease losses / Loans and leases held for investment 0.81 % 0.79 % 0.76 % 0.73 % 0.70 % (excluding acquired loans at period-end) Allowance for loan and lease losses / Nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment 112.04 % 99.32 % 85.09 % 84.53 % 148.48 % Allowance for loan and lease losses / Nonperforming loans and leases held for investment 108.99 % 92.63 % 82.51 % 75.47 % 80.69 % Acquired credit impaired loans $ 695 $ 900 $ 998 $ 1,525 $ 1,583 For the three months ended, For the twelve months ended, 12/31/18 09/30/18 06/30/18 03/31/18 12/31/17 12/31/18 12/31/17 Net loan and lease (recoveries) charge-offs $ (1,890 ) $ 1,026 $ 13,167 $ 198 $ 980 $ 12,501 $ 5,836 Net loan and lease (recoveries) charge-offs (annualized)/Average loans and leases (0.19 %) 0.11 % 1.41 % 0.02 % 0.11 % 0.33 % 0.17 %

Univest Financial Corporation Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) December 31, 2018 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the three months ended, For the twelve months ended, For the period: 12/31/18 09/30/18 06/30/18 03/31/18 12/31/17 12/31/18 12/31/17 Interest income $ 51,239 $ 49,255 $ 46,460 $ 43,534 $ 42,417 $ 190,488 $ 163,015 Interest expense 9,862 8,832 7,470 6,262 5,711 32,426 19,839 Net interest income 41,377 40,423 38,990 37,272 36,706 158,062 143,176 Provision for loan and lease losses 103 2,745 15,409 2,053 1,992 20,310 9,892 Net interest income after provision 41,274 37,678 23,581 35,219 34,714 137,752 133,284 Noninterest income: Trust fee income 1,882 1,960 2,044 1,996 2,208 7,882 8,055 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,516 1,454 1,335 1,327 1,555 5,632 5,482 Investment advisory commission and fee income 3,852 3,785 3,778 3,683 3,485 15,098 13,454 Insurance commission and fee income 3,415 3,643 3,712 4,888 3,258 15,658 14,788 Other service fee income 2,448 2,284 2,431 2,169 2,301 9,332 8,656 Bank owned life insurance income 430 865 1,210 669 841 3,174 3,988 Net gain on sales of investment securities - - - 10 5 10 48 Net gain on mortgage banking activities 713 754 942 716 465 3,125 4,023 Other income (loss) 160 116 (138 ) 124 34 262 746 Total noninterest income 14,416 14,861 15,314 15,582 14,152 60,173 59,240 Noninterest expense: Salaries, benefits and commissions 19,576 20,321 20,065 20,647 19,340 80,609 75,992 Premises and equipment 3,469 3,557 3,600 3,780 3,636 14,406 14,551 Data processing 2,352 2,339 2,091 2,232 2,243 9,014 8,500 Professional fees 1,335 1,370 1,331 1,355 1,391 5,391 5,325 Marketing and advertising 432 461 526 381 360 1,800 1,485 Deposit insurance premiums 449 544 452 391 374 1,836 1,636 Intangible expenses 481 479 594 612 687 2,166 2,582 Restructuring charges - - - 571 - 571 - Other expense 5,302 5,300 5,688 5,156 5,409 21,446 20,642 Total noninterest expense 33,396 34,371 34,347 35,125 33,440 137,239 130,713 Income before taxes 22,294 18,168 4,548 15,676 15,426 60,686 61,811 Income tax expense 3,922 3,204 191 2,826 5,162 10,143 17,717 Net income $ 18,372 $ 14,964 $ 4,357 $ 12,850 $ 10,264 $ 50,543 $ 44,094 Per common share data: Book value per share $ 21.32 $ 20.89 $ 20.58 $ 20.64 $ 20.57 $ 21.32 $ 20.57 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.63 $ 0.51 $ 0.15 $ 0.44 $ 0.37 $ 1.72 $ 1.64 Diluted $ 0.63 $ 0.51 $ 0.15 $ 0.44 $ 0.37 $ 1.72 $ 1.64 Dividends declared per share $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.80 $ 0.80 Weighted average shares outstanding 29,319,664 29,402,405 29,403,946 29,354,887 27,481,309 29,370,217 26,861,863 Period end shares outstanding 29,270,852 29,407,076 29,406,450 29,391,934 29,334,859 29,270,852 29,334,859

Univest Financial Corporation Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) December 31, 2018 For the three months ended, For the twelve months ended, Profitability Ratios (annualized) 12/31/18 09/30/18 06/30/18 03/31/18 12/31/17 12/31/18 12/31/17 Return on average assets 1.49 % 1.23 % 0.37 % 1.14 % 0.92 % 1.07 % 1.01 % Return on average assets, excluding restructuring charges (1), (2) 1.49 % 1.23 % 0.37 % 1.18 % 0.92 % 1.08 % 1.01 % Return on average shareholders' equity 11.77 % 9.70 % 2.86 % 8.60 % 7.35 % 8.26 % 8.37 % Return on average shareholders' equity, excluding 11.77 % 9.70 % 2.86 % 8.90 % 7.35 % 8.33 % 8.37 % restructuring charges (1), (2) Return on average tangible common equity, excluding 16.52 % 13.70 % 4.04 % 12.65 % 10.89 % 11.77 % 12.75 % restructuring charges (1), (2), (5) Net interest margin (FTE) 3.72 % 3.71 % 3.73 % 3.72 % 3.76 % 3.72 % 3.78 % Efficiency ratio (3) 59.0 % 61.2 % 62.1 % 65.4 % 63.4 % 61.9 % 62.2 % Efficiency ratio, excluding restructuring charges (1), (3), (4) 59.0 % 61.2 % 62.1 % 64.3 % 63.4 % 61.6 % 62.2 % Capitalization Ratios Dividends declared to net income 31.9 % 39.3 % 135.0 % 45.7 % 57.1 % 46.5 % 49.6 % Shareholders' equity to assets (Period End) 12.52 % 12.79 % 12.75 % 13.15 % 13.25 % 12.52 % 13.25 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (5) 9.29 % 9.43 % 9.33 % 9.64 % 9.68 % 9.29 % 9.68 % Tangible book value per share (5) $ 15.25 $ 14.83 $ 14.51 $ 14.54 $ 14.44 $ 15.25 $ 14.44 Tangible book value per share - Core (5), (6) $ 15.63 $ 15.26 $ 14.91 $ 14.90 $ 14.57 $ 15.63 $ 14.57 Regulatory Capital Ratios (Period End) Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.13 % 10.07 % 10.19 % 10.47 % 10.48 % 10.13 % 10.48 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.88 % 10.99 % 10.89 % 11.16 % 11.11 % 10.88 % 11.11 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.88 % 10.99 % 10.89 % 11.16 % 11.11 % 10.88 % 11.11 % Total risk-based capital ratio 13.70 % 13.87 % 13.76 % 14.04 % 14.00 % 13.70 % 14.00 % (1) This consolidated selected financial data schedule contains supplemental financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The management of Univest Financial Corporation uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Corporation's performance. These measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures nor should they be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude the impact of the specified items, provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the financial results of the Corporation. See below table for additional information. (a) Restructuring charges $ - $ - $ - $ 571 $ - $ 571 $ - Tax effect on restructuring charges - - - 120 - 120 - (b) Restructuring charges, net of tax $ - $ - $ - $ 451 $ - $ 451 $ - (2) Net income in this ratio excludes restructuring charges, net of tax. See (1)(b) above. (3) Noninterest expense to net interest income before loan loss provision plus noninterest income adjusted for tax equivalent income. (4) Noninterest expense in this ratio excludes restructuring charges. See (1)(a) above. (5) Tangible equity represents total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, but includes servicing rights which were $6,768 at December 31, 2018, $6,715 at September 30, 2018, $6,650 at June 30, 2018, $6,605 at March 31, 2018 and $6,573 at December 31, 2017. (6) Tangible equity as defined in (5), excluding the impact of accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income on available-for-sale investment securities, net (($11,221) at December 31, 2018, ($12,873) at September 30, 2018, ($11,987) at June 30, 2018, ($10,477) at March 31, 2018 and ($4,061) at December 31, 2017), divided by total shares outstanding.

Univest Financial Corporation Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended, Tax Equivalent Basis December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 Average Income/ Average Average Income/ Average (Dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning deposits with other banks $ 89,784 $ 480 2.12 % $ 80,678 $ 398 1.96 % U.S. government obligations 22,307 89 1.58 22,331 90 1.60 Obligations of state and political subdivisions 65,134 553 3.37 68,703 581 3.36 Other debt and equity securities 377,243 2,494 2.62 362,388 2,258 2.47 Federal funds sold and other earning assets 30,175 468 6.15 31,107 484 6.17 Total interest-earning deposits, investments, federal funds sold and other earning assets 584,643 4,084 2.77 565,207 3,811 2.68 Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans 782,666 10,322 5.23 796,593 10,184 5.07 Real estate—commercial and construction loans 1,766,543 21,309 4.79 1,729,538 20,527 4.71 Real estate—residential loans 910,620 11,102 4.84 880,589 10,447 4.71 Loans to individuals 31,902 511 6.35 32,057 499 6.18 Municipal loans and leases 323,904 3,160 3.87 316,149 3,037 3.81 Lease financings 78,663 1,407 7.10 77,369 1,409 7.23 Gross loans and leases 3,894,298 47,811 4.87 3,832,295 46,103 4.77 Total interest-earning assets 4,478,941 51,895 4.60 4,397,502 49,914 4.50 Cash and due from banks 47,429 48,737 Reserve for loan and lease losses (28,499 ) (26,099 ) Premises and equipment, net 60,448 60,622 Other assets 332,200 336,559 Total assets $ 4,890,519 $ 4,817,321 Liabilities: Interest-bearing checking deposits $ 491,749 $ 708 0.57 % $ 465,992 $ 541 0.46 % Money market savings 889,165 3,372 1.50 813,769 2,664 1.30 Regular savings 768,825 637 0.33 787,383 581 0.29 Time deposits 676,256 2,958 1.74 633,552 2,492 1.56 Total time and interest-bearing deposits 2,825,995 7,675 1.08 2,700,696 6,278 0.92 Short-term borrowings 56,215 233 1.64 129,365 584 1.79 Long-term debt 140,597 694 1.96 148,323 709 1.90 Subordinated notes 94,542 1,260 5.29 94,480 1,261 5.30 Total borrowings 291,354 2,187 2.98 372,168 2,554 2.72 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,117,349 9,862 1.26 3,072,864 8,832 1.14 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,112,383 1,091,931 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 41,583 40,723 Total liabilities 4,271,315 4,205,518 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 157,784 157,784 Additional paid-in capital 292,342 291,499 Retained earnings and other equity 169,078 162,520 Total shareholders' equity 619,204 611,803 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,890,519 $ 4,817,321 Net interest income $ 42,033 $ 41,082 Net interest spread 3.34 3.36 Effect of net interest-free funding sources 0.38 0.35 Net interest margin 3.72 % 3.71 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 143.68 % 143.11 % Note 1: In the above schedule, the interest income and net interest income analysis contains tax-equivalent financial information and measures determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. GAAP. This financial information and measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis financial information and measures. Management believes the presentation of the non-GAAP financial information and measures provide useful information that is essential to a proper understanding of the financial results of the Corporation. Note 2: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs, purchase accounting adjustments and unearned discount. Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018 have been calculated using the Corporation's federal applicable rate of 21.0%.

Univest Financial Corporation Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended December 31,

Tax Equivalent Basis 2018 2017 Average Income/ Average Average Income/ Average (Dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning deposits with other banks $ 89,784 $ 480 2.12 % $ 33,557 $ 92 1.09 % U.S. government obligations 22,307 89 1.58 24,039 94 1.55 Obligations of state and political subdivisions 65,134 553 3.37 79,708 844 4.20 Other debt and equity securities 377,243 2,494 2.62 352,298 1,873 2.11 Federal funds sold and other earning assets 30,175 468 6.15 27,719 371 5.31 Total interest-earning deposits, investments, federal funds sold and other earning assets 584,643 4,084 2.77 517,321 3,274 2.51 Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans 782,666 10,322 5.23 752,750 8,608 4.54 Real estate—commercial and construction loans 1,766,543 21,309 4.79 1,566,944 17,798 4.51 Real estate—residential loans 910,620 11,102 4.84 802,013 9,097 4.50 Loans to individuals 31,902 511 6.35 27,299 414 6.02 Municipal loans and leases 323,904 3,160 3.87 285,821 3,343 4.64 Lease financings 78,663 1,407 7.10 70,433 1,303 7.34 Gross loans and leases 3,894,298 47,811 4.87 3,505,260 40,563 4.59 Total interest-earning assets 4,478,941 51,895 4.60 4,022,581 43,837 4.32 Cash and due from banks 47,429 44,922 Reserve for loan and lease losses (28,499 ) (20,734 ) Premises and equipment, net 60,448 63,119 Other assets 332,200 332,855 Total assets $ 4,890,519 $ 4,442,743 Liabilities: Interest-bearing checking deposits $ 491,749 $ 708 0.57 % $ 439,397 $ 172 0.16 % Money market savings 889,165 3,372 1.50 649,861 1,213 0.74 Regular savings 768,825 637 0.33 841,223 648 0.31 Time deposits 676,256 2,958 1.74 567,982 1,524 1.06 Total time and interest-bearing deposits 2,825,995 7,675 1.08 2,498,463 3,557 0.56 Short-term borrowings 56,215 233 1.64 61,524 148 0.95 Long-term debt 140,597 694 1.96 188,466 745 1.57 Subordinated notes 94,542 1,260 5.29 94,298 1,261 5.31 Total borrowings 291,354 2,187 2.98 344,288 2,154 2.48 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,117,349 9,862 1.26 2,842,751 5,711 0.80 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,112,383 1,010,213 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 41,583 35,708 Total liabilities 4,271,315 3,888,672 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 157,784 148,546 Additional paid-in capital 292,342 249,778 Retained earnings and other equity 169,078 155,747 Total shareholders' equity 619,204 554,071 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,890,519 $ 4,442,743 Net interest income $ 42,033 $ 38,126 Net interest spread 3.34 3.52 Effect of net interest-free funding sources 0.38 0.24 Net interest margin 3.72 % 3.76 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 143.68 % 141.50 % Note 1: In the above schedule, the interest income and net interest income analysis contains tax-equivalent financial information and measures determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. GAAP. This financial information and measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis financial information and measures. Management believes the presentation of the non-GAAP financial information and measures provide useful information that is essential to a proper understanding of the financial results of the Corporation. Note 2: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs, purchase accounting adjustments and unearned discount. Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 have been calculated using the Corporation's federal applicable rate of 21.0% and 35.0%, respectively.

Univest Financial Corporation Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited) For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, Tax Equivalent Basis 2018 2017 Average Income/ Average Average Income/ Average (Dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning deposits with other banks $ 56,984 $ 1,101 1.93 % $ 26,128 $ 280 1.07 % U.S. government obligations 22,930 364 1.59 30,638 423 1.38 Obligations of state and political subdivisions 69,842 2,330 3.34 82,487 3,498 4.24 Other debt and equity securities 363,840 9,024 2.48 350,527 6,920 1.97 Federal funds sold and other earning assets 30,786 1,965 6.38 27,893 1,500 5.38 Total interest-earning deposits, investments, federal funds sold and other earning assets 544,382 14,784 2.72 517,673 12,621 2.44 Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans 793,028 39,156 4.94 749,563 33,278 4.44 Real estate—commercial and construction loans 1,689,983 78,498 4.64 1,519,883 68,166 4.48 Real estate—residential loans 870,846 41,270 4.74 765,493 34,563 4.52 Loans to individuals 30,242 1,866 6.17 28,050 1,636 5.83 Municipal loans and leases 316,280 12,049 3.81 282,475 12,856 4.55 Lease financings 76,561 5,514 7.20 75,383 5,533 7.34 Gross loans and leases 3,776,940 178,353 4.72 3,420,847 156,032 4.56 Total interest-earning assets 4,321,322 193,137 4.47 3,938,520 168,653 4.28 Cash and due from banks 45,979 44,424 Reserve for loan and lease losses (25,154 ) (20,219 ) Premises and equipment, net 61,006 64,583 Other assets 334,619 329,232 Total assets $ 4,737,772 $ 4,356,540 Liabilities: Interest-bearing checking deposits $ 461,676 $ 1,924 0.42 % $ 437,678 $ 527 0.12 % Money market savings 764,777 9,137 1.19 582,703 3,390 0.58 Regular savings 798,332 2,357 0.30 847,510 2,089 0.25 Time deposits 601,674 8,768 1.46 566,079 5,271 0.93 Total time and interest-bearing deposits 2,626,459 22,186 0.84 2,433,970 11,277 0.46 Short-term borrowings 144,312 2,420 1.68 105,552 904 0.86 Long-term debt 150,032 2,777 1.85 186,109 2,621 1.41 Subordinated notes 94,451 5,043 5.34 94,208 5,037 5.35 Total borrowings 388,795 10,240 2.63 385,869 8,562 2.22 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,015,254 32,426 1.08 2,819,839 19,839 0.70 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,069,805 973,253 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 40,516 36,361 Total liabilities 4,125,575 3,829,453 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 157,784 145,564 Additional paid-in capital 291,148 235,578 Retained earnings and other equity 163,265 145,945 Total shareholders' equity 612,197 527,087 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,737,772 $ 4,356,540 Net interest income $ 160,711 $ 148,814 Net interest spread 3.39 3.58 Effect of net interest-free funding sources 0.33 0.20 Net interest margin 3.72 % 3.78 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 143.32 % 139.67 % Note 1: In the above schedule, the interest income and net interest income analysis contains tax-equivalent financial information

and measures determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. GAAP. This financial information and measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis financial information and measures. Management believes the presentation of the non-GAAP financial information and measures provide useful information that is essential to a proper understanding of the financial results of the Corporation.

Note 2: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs, purchase accounting

adjustments and unearned discount.

Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances.

Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances.

Tax-equivalent amounts for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 have been calculated

using the Corporation's federal applicable rate of 21.0% and 35.0%, respectively.



