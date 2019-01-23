Listen Technologies Names Doug Taylor Chief Product Officer

BLUFFDALE, Utah, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Listen Technologies , a leading provider of assistive listening systems for 20 years, has promoted Doug Taylor to the role of Chief Product Officer (CPO), a new position that builds on Taylor's experience and demonstrates Listen Technologies' unwavering focus on delivering innovative products and solutions for its customers.



For the past two years, Taylor served as executive vice president of product management and business development at Listen Technologies. In this new position, he will continue to lead product management and product marketing. Additionally, as CPO he is responsible for establishing the product vision and strategy, and partnering with engineering, marketing, sales and company leadership. In partnership with the CEO and company executive leadership team, Taylor will evolve and drive the vision, roadmap and go-to-market strategy for all Listen Technologies products.

"Doug has been instrumental in Listen Technologies' product leadership and in bringing innovative, personalized listening solutions such as the recently launched Listen EVERYWHERE to market," said Russ Gentner , CEO of Listen Technologies. "Doug shares our organization's user-inspired approach to product development and always is seeking ways to champion the voice of customers into listening systems that make it easy to hear sound clearly regardless of environment or venue. Doug's promotion to the new role of Chief Product Officer will accelerate Listen Technologies' unique solution set for our customers."

"I'm excited to take on this new role at Listen Technologies and grateful for the opportunity to work with such a talented and motivated team of individuals passionate about delivering outstanding audio experiences," said Taylor. "We'll continue to listen to the needs of our customers and incorporate their feedback into future Listen Technologies hearing solutions."

Taylor has more than 22 years of global sales and product management experience. Prior to joining Listen Technologies, he held senior positions in sales, marketing and product management at GE Healthcare and Eaton. Taylor has a bachelor of science in electrical engineering (BSEE) degree from University of Colorado at Denver.

About Listen Technologies

Listen Technologies believes all people deserve to hear the world around them. The company's assistive listening products equip users with the personalized solutions they need to listen and engage in environments where hearing is difficult, whether they are in a theme park, house of worship, tour group, theaters or other venue. Listen Technologies sets the standard for innovation as it develops products that minimize noise, distance, clashing conversations, hearing loss and other audio challenges. To learn more about how Listen Technologies provides a better way to hear the world, visit www.listentech.com .

