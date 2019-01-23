CORRECTION -- Washington Trust Announces Date for 2019 Annual Meeting

WESTERLY, R.I., Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This is an updated version of a previously issued press release which incorrectly stated the shareholder date of record as February 28, 2019 instead of February 27, 2019.



Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. , (NASDAQ:WASH), the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, today announced that its 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. ET at the Westerly Library, 44 Broad Street, Westerly, Rhode Island. Shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 27, 2019 are entitled to attend and vote at the Annual Meeting.

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP, INC.

