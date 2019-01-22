Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE) Announces the Income Tax Characteristics of its 2018 Common Share Dividends
INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) announces the income tax characteristics of its 2018 common share dividends. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Duke Realty Corporation's dividends.
Common Share Dividends:
Ticker Symbol DRE, CUSIP # 264411505
|
Payment
Date
|Total 2018
Distribution
Per Share
|Total
Ordinary
Dividends
|Qualified
Dividends
(1)
|Total Capital
Gain
Distribution
|Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain
(2)
|Section
199A
Dividends
(3)
|Form 1099-DIV
Box Number
|
1a
|1b
|2a
|2b
|5
|2/28/2018
|0.200000
|0.156873
|0.014657
|0.043127
|0.012604
|0.142216
|5/31/2018
|0.200000
|0.156873
|0.014657
|0.043127
|0.012604
|0.142216
|8/31/2018
|0.200000
|0.156873
|0.014657
|0.043127
|0.012604
|0.142216
|11/30/2018
|0.215000
|0.168638
|0.015756
|0.046362
|0.013550
|0.152882
|2018 Totals
|$0.815000
|$0.639257
|$0.059727
|$0.175743
|$0.051362
|$0.579530
|Percentage
|100.0000%
|78.4364%
|21.5636%
|
For corporate shareholders, the Section 291(a) preference item is 1.2604% of total dividend distributions. The company did not incur any foreign taxes in 2018. For purposes of satisfying U.S. federal income tax withholding obligations under Section 1.1445-8 of the federal income tax regulations with respect to payments to foreign shareholders, Duke Realty Corporation characterizes the long-term capital gain portion of the dividends, including the Unrecaptured Section 1250 gain, described above as capital gain dividends.
About Duke Realty Corporation
Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 152 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major U.S. metropolitan areas. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index. More information about Duke Realty Corporation is available at www.dukerealty.com.
|Investor Relations Contact:
|Tax Contact:
|Ron Hubbard
(317) 808-6060
|Tracy D. Swearingen
(317) 808-6133