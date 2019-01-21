Troilus Gold Corp. Announces AGM Results

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Troilus Gold Corp. (TSX:TLG) ("Troilus" or the "Company") reports, in accordance with the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated December 14, 2018 for the Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of the Company. Over 72% of all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting.



Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting on January 21, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario are set out below.

The shareholders approved the election as directors of the persons listed below, based on the following vote.

% Votes For % Votes Withheld Justin Reid 99.8% 0.2% Diane Lai 99.8% 0.2% Bruce Humphrey 99.7% 0.3% Hon. Pierre Pettigrew 99.7% 0.3% Peter Tagliamonte 99.8% 0.2% Tom Olesinski 99.8% 0.2%

The Company is pleased to welcome Ms. Lai to its Board of Directors as Chairperson. Ms. Lai is a seasoned executive and entrepreneur with 20+ years of global marketing and product management experience in the technology sector. She began her career in product development, working for Vodaphone in the UK, returning to North America after six years she went to work for Entrata Communications based out of San Diego, California. After a successful exit she relocated to Toronto for FloNetwork as their Director of Product Marketing (acquired by DoubleClick and then Google). In 2010 Diane founded an organic skincare company to address severe allergies and medical challenges of her son. More recently Diane served as the Vice President of Marketing and IT for Yellow Pages Media, and Chief Operating Officer for ARHT Media Inc. (TSXV:ART). Diane currently teaches at the University of Toronto in the Entrepreneurship Program and consults for the Bank of Montreal Agile Center of Excellence. Diane also serves on the board of Aguia Resources and the Flato Markham Theatre. Diane graduated from the University of Waterloo, earned an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management and received the ICD.D designation by the Institute of Corporate Directors.

The board and management of Troilus express their gratitude to Mr. Scott Moore for his past service. Mr. Moore did not seek re-election to the Board of Directors at the Meeting.

Shareholders at the annual meeting also approved the appointment of the Company's auditors and re-approved the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan.



Troilus' board would like to express its gratitude to its shareholders for their continued support.

About Troilus Gold Corp.

Troilus is a Toronto-based, Quebec focused, advanced stage exploration and early-development company focused on the mineral expansion and potential mine re-start of the former gold and copper Troilus mine. The 16,000-hectare Troilus property is located near Chibougamau, within the Frotêt-Evans Greenstone Belt in Quebec, Canada. From 1997 to 2010, Inmet Mining Corporation operated the Troilus project as an open-pit mine, producing more than 2,000,000 ounces of gold and nearly 70,000 tonnes of copper.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Blake Hylands, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Hylands is an employee of Troilus and is not independent of the company under National Instrument 43-101.

