JW Aluminum Announces Addition of New Office Space to Support Plant Expansion and Growth

Goose Creek, South Carolina, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To support the company's growth, JW Aluminum, a leading North American manufacturer of flat-rolled aluminum products, has signed a lease with Daniel Island Sun, LLC to add additional corporate office space at The Landing, 115 Fairchild Street on Daniel Island, South Carolina. Carolina One Commercial Real Estate represented JW Aluminum in the transaction. The additional 22,000 square feet of Class A office space will house up to 50 teammates to perform key corporate functions as the $250 million expansion progresses at JW Aluminum's existing Goose Creek, South Carolina manufacturing facility.



Stan Brant, Chief Operating Officer at JW Aluminum, said, "Vertical construction is underway for the new 222,000 square foot building in Goose Creek, where we're installing state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment this year. We're actively recruiting for the 50 new positions this expansion brings to the region. We currently employ 350 teammates in Goose Creek and we require additional office space to accommodate our growing company and team."



"Carolina One Commercial Real Estate is proud to have represented JW Aluminum in this transaction," said Michael Scarafile, President of Carolina One Real Estate Services, the state's largest real estate firm. "We congratulate JW Aluminum on their success and thank them for their commitment and contribution to the greater Metro Charleston area."



JW Aluminum will take occupancy of the fourth floor of The Landing in late spring 2019. The space at The Landing, offered by Bridge Commercial, features an open floor plan, provides offices for 50 teammates and includes multiple meeting spaces for teammate training and customer visits. JW Aluminum has contracted with Wulbern-Koval to furnish the space.



"Wulbern-Koval is excited to be working with a forward-thinking company like JW Aluminum. The design solution to be installed in this new space is evidence of JW Aluminum's commitment to enhancing collaboration among teammates, attracting top talent and ultimately achieving their vision to become a global leader in their industry," said Jason Davey, Sales and Marketing Manager, Wulbern-Koval.



Lee McCarter, Chief Executive Officer at JW Aluminum, said, "It's a transformational year for JW Aluminum and the addition of the space in Daniel Island is indicative of our rapid growth. We look forward to expanding our footprint in the Charleston area to continue to serve as a preferred supplier, employer and partner now and well into the future."



About JW Aluminum: JW Aluminum manufactures flat-rolled aluminum products including sheet for building and construction markets, fin stock for the heating and air conditioning industry, foil for the flexible packaging industry and honeycomb foil for aerospace. JW Aluminum operates plants in Goose Creek, South Carolina; Russellville, Arkansas; St. Louis, Missouri and Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Visit www.jwaluminum.com for more information.

Vertical construction is in progress for a new 222,000 square foot building - the size of nearly four football fields - at JW Aluminum's Goose Creek, South Carolina facility. JW Aluminum will begin installing new, state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment when construction of the new building is complete.



To accommodate business growth. JW Aluminum teammates representing corporate functions will move into the fourth floor of The Landing on Daniel Island, SC in late spring 2019.









