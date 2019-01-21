SPS Commerce Fulfillment Certified for Acumatica 2018 R2

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPS Commerce, Inc . (NASDAQ:SPSC), a leader in retail cloud services, today announced that SPS Commerce Fulfillment for Acumatica powered by MAPADOC has been recognized as an Acumatica-Certified Application (ACA) for Acumatica 2018 R2. Acumatica customers can experience SPS Fulfillment at the Acumatica Summit 2019 taking place in Houston, Texas, from January 27 – February 1, 2019.



"We're proud to recognize SPS Commerce Fulfillment as an Acumatica-Certified Application for Acumatica 2018 R2 and look forward to seeing their EDI experts and certified solution in Houston," Christian Lindberg, Vice President of Partner Solutions at Acumatica.

Acumatica is a comprehensive, browser-based Cloud ERP solution optimized for ease of use, adaptability, mobility, speed, and security. The ACA title highlights outstanding development partners whose applications have met the highest standards set for Acumatica integration and functionality.

"Our latest ACA certification demonstrates the performance and reliability of the SPS solution in a customer's Acumatica 2018 R2 environment," said Jim Frome, COO at SPS Commerce. "Later this month, Acumatica Summit 2019 attendees will have the opportunity to see live demonstrations of the solution at the SPS Commerce booth."

