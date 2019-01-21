Market Overview

Dream Global REIT January 2019 Monthly Distribution

January 21, 2019
TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DREAM GLOBAL REIT (TSX:DRG, FRA: DRG)) today announced its January 2019 monthly distribution in the amount of 6.667 cents per unit (80 cents annualized). The January distribution will be payable on February 15, 2019 to unitholders of record as at January 31, 2019.

Dream Global REIT is a real estate investment trust that provides investors with the opportunity to invest in commercial real estate exclusively outside of Canada. Dream Global REIT's portfolio currently consists of approximately 19.7 million square feet of gross leasable area of office, industrial and mixed-use properties across Germany, the Netherlands, Austria and Belgium. For more information, please visit www.dreamglobalreit.ca.

For further information, please contact:

P. Jane Gavan Rajeev Viswanathan  
President and Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer  
(416) 365-6572 (416) 365-8959  
jgavan@dream.ca rviswanathan@dream.ca  

