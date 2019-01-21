Market Overview

Dream Office REIT January 2019 Monthly Distribution

Globe Newswire  
January 21, 2019 11:17am   Comments
TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DREAM OFFICE REIT (TSX:D) today announced its January 2019 monthly distribution of 8.333 cents per REIT Unit, Series A ($1.00 annualized). The January distribution will be payable on February 15, 2019 to unitholders of record as at January 31, 2019.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto. For more information, please visit our website at www.dreamofficereit.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Michael J. Cooper Jay Jiang  
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer  
(416) 365-5145
mcooper@dream.ca		 (416) 365-6638
jjiang@dream.ca		  


 

