Media Advisory: Top Smoking Cessation Experts Meet in Ottawa
OTTAWA, Jan. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National and international smoking cessation authorities are gathering in Ottawa today to attend the second and final day of the 11th Annual Ottawa Conference: State of the Art Clinical Approaches to Smoking Cessation, Canada's premier event promoting the latest ideas and evidence in clinical tobacco treatment, program development and smoking cessation research. This year's proceedings take place ahead of National Non-Smoking Week, January 20-26.
CONFERENCE DETAILS
WHAT: The 11th Annual Ottawa Conference: State of the Art Clinical Approaches to Smoking Cessation
WHEN: January 18 and 19, 2019
WHERE: Shaw Centre, 55 Colonel By Dr, Ottawa, ON K1N 9J2
TODAY'S HOT TOPICS
- Understanding and Treating Tobacco Dependence in Smokers with Mental Illness
- OMSC to the Rescue: Lessons Learned from Implementing Smoking Cessation in Specialty Populations
- Tobacco Cessation Programs in Canada's Far North: A Nunavut Perspective
- Motivational Interviewing: Moving from Ambivalence to Change Talk
- Federal Tobacco Control Strategy and Its Implication
- Cannabis and the Heart: Getting Into and Out of the Weeds
Visit the OMSC website for detailed information including timings and locations of all proceedings.
TO COORDINATE INTERVIEWS WITH KEY SPOKESPERSONS, PLEASE CONTACT:
Leigh B. Morris
Communications Officer
University of Ottawa Heart Institute
613-316-6409 (cell)
lmorris@ottawaheart.ca