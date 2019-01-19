Media Advisory: Top Smoking Cessation Experts Meet in Ottawa

OTTAWA, Jan. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National and international smoking cessation authorities are gathering in Ottawa today to attend the second and final day of the 11 th Annual Ottawa Conference: State of the Art Clinical Approaches to Smoking Cessation , Canada's premier event promoting the latest ideas and evidence in clinical tobacco treatment, program development and smoking cessation research. This year's proceedings take place ahead of National Non-Smoking Week, January 20-26.



CONFERENCE DETAILS



WHAT: The 11th Annual Ottawa Conference: State of the Art Clinical Approaches to Smoking Cessation

WHEN: January 18 and 19, 2019

WHERE: Shaw Centre, 55 Colonel By Dr, Ottawa, ON K1N 9J2



TODAY'S HOT TOPICS



Understanding and Treating Tobacco Dependence in Smokers with Mental Illness

OMSC to the Rescue: Lessons Learned from Implementing Smoking Cessation in Specialty Populations

Tobacco Cessation Programs in Canada's Far North: A Nunavut Perspective

Motivational Interviewing: Moving from Ambivalence to Change Talk

Federal Tobacco Control Strategy and Its Implication

Cannabis and the Heart: Getting Into and Out of the Weeds



Visit the OMSC website for detailed information including timings and locations of all proceedings.