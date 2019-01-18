Market Overview

Students & Workers Unite to Fight Against Ford Government's Reckless Attacks on Post-Secondary Education

Globe Newswire  
January 18, 2019
TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This afternoon hundreds of students from across the province rallied at Queen's Park committing to take action against plans proposed by the Ford Government that will cause irreparable harm to students' unions, universities and colleges across the province. Students were joined by parents, coalition partners, union members and academic staff and faculty in a show of support against the government.

CFS-ON Treasurer Mary Asekome
Nour Alideeb, Chairperson of the Canadian Federation of Students-Ontario.
"The Ford Government is on notice that students will fight against these proposed changes because we believe in affordable, high-quality post-secondary education. We know the proposed changes to democratically collected student fees is a thinly veiled attack on students' unions who provide essential services and programs to students and for decades have championed affordable education in this province. We will resist these changes with everything we have."

Warren (Smokey) Thomas, President of OPSEU
"The Ford government's tuition cuts are taking our post-secondary education system in the wrong direction," Thomas said. "Students will be ultimately the big losers. OPSEU is going to devote whatever resources it takes to stop Doug Ford from jeopardizing our children's future success in the job market with this back door scheme to make cuts."

Fred Hahn, President of CUPE Ontario
"Workers and students are united against Doug Ford's proposed cuts because we know the damaging impact they will have on students, workers and families across this province for years to come. We will also take action to defend the autonomy of students' unions because we understand that students unions, like labour unions, are democratically controlled by their members and should be free from government interference."

The Canadian Federation of Students-Ontario is the largest student organization in the province, representing over 350,000 college and university students, and advocates for affordable, high-quality post-secondary education.

For more information contact:
Ian McRae, Government Relations and Policy Coordinator: 416-925-3825 or 306-852-0128 (cell)
Nour Alideeb, Chairperson: 416-925-3825 or chairperson@cfsontario.ca 

