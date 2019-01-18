Washington Prime Group Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2018 Distributions
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) today announced the 2018 tax reporting information (Federal Form 1099) for distributions as shown below. The distributions relate to its common shares, Series H Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest and Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest.
Amounts reported to Dividend Reinvestment and Stock Purchase Plan participants will differ due to administrative costs. Participants should refer to their Form 1099 which will be mailed no later than January 31, 2019. The taxability of the 2018 common stock distributions and the 2018 preferred stock distributions are not indicative of the taxability of future distributions.
Common Stock - Ticker Symbol: WPG
|Record Date
|Payable
Date
|Type of
Distribution
|CUSIP
Number
|Total
Distribution
Per Share
|Ordinary
Dividends
|Qualified
Dividends
|L-T Capital
Gains
|Non-Dividend
Distributions
|Liquidated
Distributions
|
Section
199A
Dividends
|03/05/2018
|03/15/2018
|Cash
|93964W108
|$0.250000
|$0.250000
|$0.010533
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.239467
|06/01/2018
|06/15/2018
|Cash
|93964W108
|$0.250000
|$0.250000
|$0.010533
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.239467
|09/04/2018
|09/17/2018
|Cash
|93964W108
|$0.250000
|$0.250000
|$0.010533
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.239467
|12/03/2018
|12/17/2018
|Cash
|93964W108
|$0.250000
|$0.250000
|$0.010533
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.239467
|TOTAL
|$1.000000
|$1.000000
|$0.042132
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.957868
Preferred Stock - 7.5% Series H Preferred Shares - Ticker Symbol: WPG-H
|Record Date
|Payable
Date
|Type of
Distribution
|CUSIP
Number
|Total
Distribution
Per Share
|Ordinary
Dividends
|Qualified
Dividends
|L-T Capital
Gains
|Non-
Dividend
Distributions
|Liquidated
Distributions
|
Section
199A
Dividends
|03/29/2018
|04/16/2018
|Cash
|93964W207
|$0.468800
|$0.468800
|$0.019752
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.449048
|06/29/2018
|07/16/2018
|Cash
|93964W207
|$0.468800
|$0.468800
|$0.019752
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.449048
|09/28/2018
|10/15/2018
|Cash
|93964W207
|$0.468800
|$0.468800
|$0.019752
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.449048
|12/31/2018
|01/15/2019
|Cash
|93964W207
|$0.468800
|$0.468800
|$0.019752
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.449048
|TOTAL
|$1.875200
|$1.875200
|$0.079008
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$1.796192
Preferred Stock - 6.875% Series I Preferred Shares - Ticker Symbol: WPG-I
|Record Date
|Payable
Date
|Type of
Distribution
|CUSIP
Number
|Total
Distribution
Per Share
|Ordinary
Dividends
|Qualified
Dividends
|L-T Capital
Gains
|Non-
Dividend
Distributions
|Liquidated
Distributions
|
Section
199A
Dividends
|03/29/2018
|04/16/2018
|Cash
|93964W306
|$0.429700
|$0.429700
|$0.018105
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.411595
|06/29/2018
|07/16/2018
|Cash
|93964W306
|$0.429700
|$0.429700
|$0.018105
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.411595
|09/28/2018
|10/15/2018
|Cash
|93964W306
|$0.429700
|$0.429700
|$0.018105
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.411595
|12/31/2018
|01/15/2019
|Cash
|93964W306
|$0.429700
|$0.429700
|$0.018105
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.411595
|TOTAL
|$1.718800
|$1.718800
|$0.072420
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$1.646380
Contacts
For additional information, contact Computershare Investor Services at 800.738.4931; or John Mills, Senior Director, Tax, Washington Prime Group, at 614.887.5910.
