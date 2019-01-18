Market Overview

Washington Prime Group Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2018 Distributions

Globe Newswire  
January 18, 2019 5:00pm   Comments
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) today announced the 2018 tax reporting information (Federal Form 1099) for distributions as shown below. The distributions relate to its common shares, Series H Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest and Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest.

Amounts reported to Dividend Reinvestment and Stock Purchase Plan participants will differ due to administrative costs. Participants should refer to their Form 1099 which will be mailed no later than January 31, 2019.  The taxability of the 2018 common stock distributions and the 2018 preferred stock distributions are not indicative of the taxability of future distributions.

Common Stock - Ticker Symbol: WPG

Record Date Payable
Date		 Type of
Distribution		 CUSIP
Number		 Total
Distribution
Per Share		 Ordinary
Dividends		 Qualified
Dividends		 L-T Capital
Gains		 Non-Dividend
Distributions		 Liquidated
Distributions

Section
199A
Dividends
03/05/2018 03/15/2018 Cash 93964W108 $0.250000 $0.250000 $0.010533 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.239467
06/01/2018 06/15/2018 Cash 93964W108 $0.250000 $0.250000 $0.010533 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.239467
09/04/2018 09/17/2018 Cash 93964W108 $0.250000 $0.250000 $0.010533 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.239467
12/03/2018 12/17/2018 Cash 93964W108 $0.250000 $0.250000 $0.010533 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.239467
  TOTAL $1.000000 $1.000000 $0.042132 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.957868

Preferred Stock - 7.5% Series H Preferred Shares - Ticker Symbol: WPG-H

Record Date Payable
Date		 Type of
Distribution		 CUSIP
Number		 Total
Distribution
Per Share		 Ordinary
Dividends		 Qualified
Dividends		 L-T Capital
Gains		 Non-
Dividend
Distributions		 Liquidated
Distributions

Section
199A
Dividends
03/29/2018 04/16/2018 Cash 93964W207 $0.468800 $0.468800 $0.019752 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.449048
06/29/2018 07/16/2018 Cash 93964W207 $0.468800 $0.468800 $0.019752 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.449048
09/28/2018 10/15/2018 Cash 93964W207 $0.468800 $0.468800 $0.019752 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.449048
12/31/2018 01/15/2019 Cash 93964W207 $0.468800 $0.468800 $0.019752 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.449048
  TOTAL $1.875200 $1.875200 $0.079008 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $1.796192

Preferred Stock - 6.875% Series I Preferred Shares - Ticker Symbol: WPG-I

Record Date Payable
Date		 Type of
Distribution		 CUSIP
Number		 Total
Distribution
Per Share		 Ordinary
Dividends		 Qualified
Dividends		 L-T Capital
Gains		 Non-
Dividend
Distributions		 Liquidated
Distributions

Section
199A
Dividends
03/29/2018 04/16/2018 Cash 93964W306 $0.429700 $0.429700 $0.018105 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.411595
06/29/2018 07/16/2018 Cash 93964W306 $0.429700 $0.429700 $0.018105 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.411595
09/28/2018 10/15/2018 Cash 93964W306 $0.429700 $0.429700 $0.018105 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.411595
12/31/2018 01/15/2019 Cash 93964W306 $0.429700 $0.429700 $0.018105 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.411595
  TOTAL $1.718800 $1.718800 $0.072420 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $1.646380

Contacts
For additional information, contact Computershare Investor Services at 800.738.4931; or John Mills, Senior Director, Tax, Washington Prime Group, at 614.887.5910.

About Washington Prime Group
Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S. Washington Prime Group® is a registered trademark of the Company. Learn more at www.washingtonprime.com.

WPG Logo_Primary_RGB_R.png

