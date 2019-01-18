Hersha Hospitality Trust Announces Dividend Classification for 2018

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) ("Hersha" or the "Company"), owner of high-quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations, today announced the tax classification of its Priority Class A Common Share ("Common Shares"), Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Share ("Series C Preferred Shares"), Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Share ("Series D Preferred Shares") and Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Share ("Series E Preferred Shares") distributions for 2018 for Federal income tax reporting purposes. The tax information provided below should not be construed as tax advice and is not a substitute for careful tax planning and analysis. Shareholders should consult their tax advisors as to the tax treatment of the distributions.



CLASS A COMMON SHARES Record

Dates Paid Dates Total

Cash Distribution

Per Share Taxable

Ordinary

Income Total

Capital Gain

Distribution Unrecaptured

Sec. 1250 Gain Nontaxable

Distribution

(Return of Capital)* 1/5/2018 1/16/2018 $ 0.2800 $ 0.106157 $ - $ - $ 0.173843 3/29/2018 4/13/2018 $ 0.2800 $ 0.106157 $ - $ - $ 0.173843 6/29/2018 7/13/2018 $ 0.2800 $ 0.106157 $ - $ - $ 0.173843 10/1/2018 10/15/2018 $ 0.2800 $ 0.106157 $ - $ - $ 0.173843 TOTAL $ 1.1200 $ 0.424628 $ - $ - $ 0.695372 Percent 100.00% 37.91% N/A N/A 62.09% The CUSIP number for Hersha Hospitality Trust's Common Shares is 427825500. SERIES C PREFERRED SHARES Record

Dates Paid Dates Total

Cash Distribution

Per Share Taxable

Ordinary

Income Total

Capital Gain

Distribution Unrecaptured

Sec. 1250 Gain Nontaxable

Distribution

(Return of Capital)* 1/1/2018 1/16/2018 $ 0.4297 $ 0.4297 $ - $ - $ - 4/1/2018 4/16/2018 $ 0.4297 $ 0.4297 $ - $ - $ - 7/1/2018 7/16/2018 $ 0.4297 $ 0.4297 $ - $ - $ - 10/1/2018 10/15/2018 $ 0.4297 $ 0.4297 $ - $ - $ - TOTAL $ 1.7188 $ 1.7188 $ - $ - $ - Percent 100.00% 100.00% N/A N/A N/A The CUSIP number for Hersha Hospitality Trust's Series C Preferred Shares is 427825401 SERIES D PREFERRED SHARES Record

Dates Paid Dates Total

Cash Distribution

Per Share Taxable

Ordinary

Income Total

Capital Gain

Distribution Unrecaptured

Sec. 1250 Gain Nontaxable

Distribution

(Return of Capital)* 1/1/2018 1/16/2018 $ 0.4063 $ 0.4063 $ - $ - $ - 4/1/2018 4/16/2018 $ 0.4063 $ 0.4063 $ - $ - $ - 7/1/2018 7/16/2018 $ 0.4063 $ 0.4063 $ - $ - $ - 10/1/2018 10/15/2018 $ 0.4063 $ 0.4063 $ - $ - $ - TOTAL $ 1.6250 $ 1.6250 $ - $ - $ - Percent 100.00% 100.00% N/A N/A N/A The CUSIP number for Hersha Hospitality Trust's Series D Preferred Shares is 427825609 SERIES E PREFERRED SHARES Record

Dates Paid Dates Total

Cash Distribution

Per Share Taxable

Ordinary

Income Total

Capital Gain

Distribution Unrecaptured

Sec. 1250 Gain Nontaxable

Distribution

(Return of Capital)* 1/1/2018 1/16/2018 $ 0.4063 $ 0.4063 $ - $ - $ - 4/1/2018 4/16/2018 $ 0.4063 $ 0.4063 $ - $ - $ - 7/1/2018 7/16/2018 $ 0.4063 $ 0.4063 $ - $ - $ - 10/1/2018 10/15/2018 $ 0.4063 $ 0.4063 $ - $ - $ - TOTAL $ 1.6252 $ 1.6252 $ - $ - $ - Percent 100.00% 100.00% N/A N/A N/A The CUSIP number for Hersha Hospitality Trust's Series E Preferred Shares is 427825708 * Distributions will reduce a shareholder's adjusted tax basis in its shares. Any amount of the distribution that exceeds a shareholder's adjusted tax basis in its shares will be treated as gain from the sale or exchange of property.

Shareholders of Class A Common Shares should note that the 2018 fourth quarter distribution, which had a record date of January 5, 2019 and was paid on January 15, 2019, will be reported and the taxable portion determined for tax year 2019.



Shareholders of Series C, Series D and Series E Preferred Shares should note that the 2018 fourth quarter distribution, which had a record date of January 1, 2019 and was paid on January 15, 2019, will be reported and the taxable portion determined for tax year 2019.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,634 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. The Company's common shares are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "HT". For more information on the Company, and the Company's hotel portfolio, please visit the Company's website at www.hersha.com .



