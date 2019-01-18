MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado against Maxar Technologies Ltd.

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors United States District Court for the District of Colorado that purchased or otherwise acquired Maxar Technologies Ltd. ("Maxar" or the "Company") ((NYSE: MAXR, TSX:MAXR) securities between March 29, 2018 and January 7, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").



The filed complaint in this class action alleges that the defendants failed to disclose that:

Maxar improperly inflated the value of its intangible assets, among other accounting improprieties;



Maxar's highly-valued WorldView-4 was equipped with CMGs that were faulty and/or ill-suited for their designed and intended purpose; and



as a result, Maxar's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On August 7, 2018, Spruce Point Capital published a report claiming that Maxar "has pulled one of the most aggressive accounting schemes Spruce Point has ever seen to inflate Non-IFRS earnings by 79%," and that the Company's "$3.7 billion of rising debt with almost no cash and free cash flow" necessitates that Maxar "eliminate its dividend immediately, or risk wiping out equity holders."

On this news, Maxar's share price fell more than 13% on August 7, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on January 7, 2019, Maxar disclosed that WorldView-4 had experienced a failure in its CMGs, preventing the satellite from collecting imagery due to the loss of an axis of stability.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $5.69 per share, or 48.5%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $6.03 on January 8, 2019.

